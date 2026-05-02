Summer in India doesn’t just arrive—it comes with a shift in appetite. With the mercury climbing, you suddenly start craving for lighter, brighter and, above all, cooling meals. Step into any kitchen in May, whether it’s a bustling home or a sleek restaurant, and you’ll notice the same transformation. Fridges are stocked with cut fruits, herbs steep in water jugs, and the clink of ice becomes part of the daily soundtrack. Food, in this season, isn’t only about hunger, but also a way to cope with the heat.

Hydration, digestion and energy levels are now central to menu planning. Ingredients like coconut water, turmeric, basil seeds and fermented elements are being used not just for taste but also for their functional benefits.

Salads combining tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce, carrots and radish are becoming staples—not just for their freshness but also for their nutritional values.

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Corn, too, is making a comeback in innovative forms—from tikkis to salads—thanks to its antioxidant properties that help protect against sun damage. Even berries like cherries, raspberries and blueberries are popular in gourmet meals for their ability to improve sleep, lower cholesterol and aid weight management.

“This summer, the food trend is shifting toward hyper-local, hydrating, and functional foods, ingredients that multitask,” says author-nutritionist Kavita Devgan. “They not only cool the body but also support gut health and energy.”

This idea of ‘functional eating’ is driving the revival of ingredients that were once considered old-fashioned or region-specific. Take for instance, bael or wood apple. Long valued for its cooling and digestive properties, it is now reappearing as smoothies and morning drinks in homes. Similarly, sattu—once a humble staple in parts of north India—is enjoying a revival. Mixed with water, lemon and spices, it becomes a protein-rich drink that not only cools but also helps maintain electrolyte balance. In a season where fatigue and dehydration are constant threats, such ingredients are being rediscovered not as relics, but as solutions.

Even gond katira, a translucent gum that swells when soaked, is having its moment. Known for its intense cooling effect, it’s being stirred into drinks and desserts, bridging the gap between traditional remedies and modern presentation. “It helps reduce body heat, supports digestion and prevents heat strokes,” Devgan explains, pointing to its growing popularity among younger consumers.

Kokum, typically associated with coastal cuisines, is also finding wider appeal, thanks to its digestive and anti-inflammatory benefits. Its deep pink sherbets are as visually striking as they are refreshing, and increasingly seen on menus far beyond the Konkan coast.

Hydration is central

What ties all these ingredients together is a simple idea—in extreme heat, food must work as hard as the body does. Hydration becomes central, not just how much water you drink, but also how effectively your body retains and uses it.

That’s why summer beverages are getting as much attention as meals. While plain water remains essential, there’s a growing preference for drinks that offer more than hydration. A squeeze of lime in water, for instance, not only refreshes but also helps improve the absorption of nutrients like iron and calcium.

Clinical nutritionist Ishi Khosla, author of the book titled 4Gs to Good Health, says balance is key. “There is no need to separate beverages from meals—just sip in moderation,” she says. “Drinking excessive amounts of water or cold drinks with meals can suppress gastric secretions and impair digestion.”

There’s a growing awareness of what to avoid. Overly sugary drinks, excessive caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate rather than replenish. “Some beverages act as pick-me-ups, but others like coffee and alcohol may be dehydrating,” Khosla adds.

Traditional Indian drinks fit seamlessly into this approach. Think chaach, lightly spiced and cooling; aam panna, tangy and restorative; or a simple glass of nimbu paani on a sweltering afternoon. Even lesser-known options like barley water or jeera-infused lassi are making a quiet comeback, appreciated for their digestive benefits as much as their taste.

Vegetable- and fruit-based drinks are also gaining prominence. “Juices of fruits like lychee, watermelon and mango, along with drinks like coconut water or herbal teas, are rich in electrolytes, minerals and antioxidants,” says Khosla. “They help fight fatigue, support immunity and enhance overall vitality.”

There’s also a creative resurgence happening in home kitchens. People are experimenting, blending cucumber with mint into chilled soups, infusing water with herbs and fruits, or crafting their own low-sugar coolers. “When counting calories, go sugar-free and use alternative sweeteners that taste just as good,” Khosla suggests.

Interestingly, hydration is no longer seen as something that comes only from drinks. A significant portion of the body’s water intake actually comes from food—especially fruits and vegetables. “About 80% of daily water intake comes from beverages, while the remaining 20% comes from food,” Khosla explains.

And yet, as simple as it sounds, staying hydrated requires attention. Factors like diet, medication, caffeine intake and even age can influence how much water the body needs. “As we age, the body’s water content decreases and the sensation of thirst diminishes. This makes it even more important for older adults to consciously maintain hydration,” she adds.

Seasonal produce rules

There’s a renewed respect for seasonal produce. Fruits like watermelon, mango, muskmelon and litchi—often containing over 90% water—are being reimagined in modern formats such as chilled soups, smoothie bowls and fruit salads.

Chef Gaurav Yadav, chef de cuisine at The Bombay Canteen, explains this philosophy: “We are looking at how regional food evolves with seasons, how something familiar can feel new simply by responding to what’s available right now. It’s about celebrating the product at its peak and letting it lead the conversation.”

From pumpkin and tomatoes to pomelo, summer menus are getting lighter, brighter and more intuitive. “It is our way of letting the season lead, while keeping the food vibrant, familiar and full of character,” Yadav adds. A seasonal twist in Canteen Dahi Bhalla makes for a refreshing take on the classic street snack. Served cold, it comes topped with creamy dahi and a fruit medley of pomelo, pickled melon, grapes, pomegranate, and lychee, layered with amchur chutney, raw mango chutney, tempura crumbs, sev, and spice blends.

Even better, the Fattoush Salad, a seasonal favourite, made with crisp lettuce, cucumber, marinated feta cheese, tomatoes, a touch of pomegranate, and toasted pita for texture served at the al fresco dining space, Cabanas in JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, brings a light sumac dressing that keeps it refreshing.

Global flavours, desi twist

What’s particularly striking is how nostalgia is being reinvented. At cafés and restaurants, familiar flavours are returning but with a twist. There’s a rich blending of international techniques with Indian ingredients. A Mexican-inspired menu has been reimagined through a summer lens at Dirty Apron by The Piano Man in Delhi.

“Instead of a heavy interpretation, we’ve built it around fresh, vibrant flavours—citrus, chilli, herbs and stone fruits and light fermentations,” says Manoj Pandey, partner chef, The Piano Man. “It’s about creating dishes that feel bright and refreshing rather than indulgent.”

The result? Dishes like watermelon and feta chaat with Tajín (a Mexican seasoning blend made from mild chili peppers, dehydrated lime juice, and sea salt), and ceviche-style citrus fish—where global techniques meet local produce.

This cross-cultural experimentation is also visible in Southeast Asian and Burmese cuisines. At the Malaysian dining and bar, The Penang Table in Mumbai, mango is reinterpreted through Malaysian flavours—from raw mango curries to mango sticky rice—while pan India Burmese restaurant, Burma Burma pairs mango with sesame and coconut in innovative dishes. Inspired by Bein Mont, a Burmese pancake, the Mango Sesame Cake reimagines the beloved jaggery cake in sesame and poppy seed richness, paired with mango, coconut and hibiscus for a bright, layered finish.

“This is our take on a popular and commonly available sweet pancake. Since Thingyan (Burmese New Year) falls in summer, which is also the mango season, we have paired it with mango sorbet. Small plates like salads from crunchy and spicy shiitake to a light refreshing citrus summer salad, Shan-inspired rice crepes, often referred to in Burma as Khao Soy Khem Noi are perfect for summers,” says Ankit Gupta, co-founder, Burma Burma.

Even summer desserts are shedding their heaviness in favour of lighter indulgences. A jigarthanda-inspired tres leches cake at Bombay Sweet Shop combines the traditional Latin American three-milk sponge cake with the iconic South Indian summer drink from Madurai. Bombay Sweet Shop and Naturals Ice Cream have collaborated to reimagine classics: Tender Coconut Naga Chilli and Coffee Fudge Crunch. These creations combine Naturals’ classic, fruit-forward ice cream with Bombay Sweet Shop’s modern confectionery twist.

Drinks menu

If food is getting lighter, drinks are becoming more inventive. Summer mocktails like watermelon coolers, strawberry afza mojito, khas cooler and cucumber crushes “restore energy lost due to heat.” “These drinks combine taste with stamina-boosting properties,” says Rajesh Khanna, F&B head, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Delhi, adding, “They keep you refreshed and energised through the day.”

Meanwhile, The Grammar Room in Delhi is pushing alcohol-free creativity with drinks like passionfruit and kaffir lime lemonade, elderflower infusions and cucumber-based coolers. Tanya Bhardwaj, cofounder, The Grammar Room, says, “This summer is about health maxxing in a refreshing way. The alcohol-free drinks can be enhanced with additions like collagen or creatine, making it versatile.”

Vegan thandai with gulkand, mango matcha, chamomile fennel iced tea—each one has a real function in this heat, not just a flavour. “The goal throughout is to make food that feels light on the body but never light on flavour. Fully plant-based gave us the discipline to do exactly that,” says Rohit Dadlani, co-founder, Pause Café, a plant-based, ingredient-forward café in Mumbai. “Mumbai summers are relentless, and every ingredient is chosen with intention—mango because it is the undisputed fruit of the season, melon is used in salads because it hydrates, turmeric and coconut water because they support the body through the heat,” he adds.

Even cocktail culture is adapting to the weather. Bengaluru’s Kai Bar & Kitchen is offering Kyuri Bliss, a light, crisp cooling drink that leans into clean flavours. Built with sake and Ketel One vodka, layered with cucumber brine, and finished with a gentle carbonation, it is a refreshing sip. Similarly, Agave Elixir by Davana Vermouth Indica brings floral bitterness with earthy tequila, a hint of saline, and a bright lemon twist: refined and made for summer.

“Summer offerings are centred around fruit ingredients like mango and watermelon for lighter, balanced drinks. The idea is to create beverages that feel easy in warm weather while still maintaining depth,” says mixologist K Bhutesh of Olive Beach, Bengaluru. Olive Beach’s Call Me Mango is a smooth blend of Scotch, ripe Sindhura mango, and fresh lime—rich, tropical, and well-balanced. Another standout drink at Olive Beach, Bengaluru, is Summer Sangria, a light and refreshing mix of watermelon, star fruit, mint, and crisp white wine, built on a citrus-forward Chardonnay with subtle green apple notes.

Mango mania

No Indian summer story is complete without mango—and this year, the fruit is more versatile than ever. Traditional staples like aam panna, kacchi keri are no longer considered roadside staples, they are now being elevated into curated beverages, artisanal desserts and plated dishes.

For chef Ivan Fernandes, café culinary director, Foodstories, a gourmet grocery store in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, it is exciting to build contrast around the fruit without overpowering it. He says, “Some of my earliest memories of summer are built around mangoes. So for a drink, 100% alphonso aamras is pure and indulgent. For food, the Mexican mango salad captures that balance beautifully.”

Restaurants are taking a seasonal, ingredient-led approach to their menus and rethinking them in a contemporary format. For instance, the mango basil tart and mango cheesecake at Scarlett House is indulgent yet balanced. It is paired with basil and citrus notes, moving away from overly sweet, conventional versions. Cocktail ‘Rascal Behaviour’ combines tequila with aamras and a hint of smoky paprika, reworking a familiar Indian summer flavour into a more layered, modern drink.

At Yazu, mango comes with a twist into each dish, complementing textures and flavours. The special mango menu comes with sweetness, spice and umami in dishes like Aburi Avocado with Thai Mango Salsa, Grilled Chicken with Spicy Mango Sauce and African Mango Salsa. The vegetarian selection stands out with the pan-fried aubergine with Korean mango salsa, where the richness of aubergine is balanced with a sharp, tangy lift.

Brands are also innovating. Mumbai’s dairy brand Parsi Dairy Farm, for instance, offers classics like mango shrikhand, kulfi and mishti doi, tropical mango fudge, mango yoghurt and lassi while the newly launched seasonal range of Bakingo, a cake and desserts brand, has introduced a dedicated mango collection featuring Aamingo mango pastry cakes, cheesecakes, jar desserts, pastries, and experimental fusion treats like mango-infused kunafa, bringing nostalgia and novelty in one offering.