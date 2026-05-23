India has over 100 million digital content creators making it one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing creator ecosystems. But this explosion isn’t being driven by celebrity influencers or viral stars alone. It is being shaped by micro (10K to 50K followers) and nano creators (0-10K followers), by children filming on weekends, by seniors discovering second lives online, and by audiences who no longer see age as a filter for relevance.

On Instagram today, a five-year-old confidently introduces herself as the CEO of a clothing brand. An 85-year-old films herself cooking everyday Indian food with warmth and authority. A chartered accountant with decades of boardroom experience explains finance without once calling himself an influencer. A 67-year-old former government official models fashion and spars with trolls using humour.

With nearly 900 million internet users, smartphone-first access and supportive digital policies, India’s creator economy is scaling at record speed. Brands across FMCG, fashion, electronics, fintech, real estate and even BFSI are shifting budgets away from traditional advertising towards creators who offer authenticity, trust and targeted engagement. Nowhere is this generational shift more visible than in the stories of creators at the very beginning and post-60 life.

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For Reet Unadkat, that journey began in July 2025. Unadkat is five-and-a-half years old and has over 25,000 followers on Instagram, where she appears in cheerful reels wearing children’s clothing from her mother’s Surat-based boutique, Tickling Toe. Her mother, Sonal, began posting videos casually.

Dance clips, playful moments until one reel changed everything.

“She introduced herself as the CEO of the brand,” her mother says. “She said she designs clothes for girls her age. After that, people started recognising her everywhere… school, teachers, parents.” Confidence followed visibility. Unadkat now asks about views, likes and orders generated by viral reels. Some of her videos have crossed a million views. “She says, ‘Mom, did we get an order for this dress?’” her mother laughs. “She’s very excited.”

There is no rigid creator strategy. Shooting happens mostly on Saturdays, carefully scheduled around school, playtime and even hair-wash days. “She’s too young to decide,” her mother says. “If she likes it, she does it. If she doesn’t, we stop.”

Brand collaborations are filtered through the same lens. Her mother says Unadkat chooses what she wants to wear, sometimes scripts her own shoots, and negativity is firmly kept away. “She’s too young to read comments,” her mother says. “We don’t want any negativity around her. We’re doing this for fun and to promote our brand, not to hurt or offend anyone.”

Generational shift

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Anil Lamba, who finds the term “content creator” faintly amusing. A chartered accountant by training, Lamba began practising the day he qualified. Teaching entered his life by accident, when management institutes in Pune invited young CAs to lecture MBAs.

“I didn’t do CA to teach,” he recalls. But teaching kept him sharp. Soon, it became a passion. His days began at 6 am and stretched late into the night, hopping on his bike between client meetings and classrooms. Over time, corporate training replaced college lectures, and boardrooms replaced classrooms.

Then came a sobering realisation: how little people understood finance and how costly that ignorance could be. Today, Lamba trains more than 3,000 companies across 24 countries and runs Financial Literacy for All, a social initiative aimed at educating a billion Indians free of cost. Social media, he says, was simply “one more medium”. Instagram wasn’t his idea, his son pushed him into it, assembling a team to handle filming and editing. Lamba does what he’s always done: sit and talk.

With over 51,000 followers and a business-management reel that crossed a million views, Lamba discovered something reassuring: authority still matters online. He prices his masterclasses far higher than typical Instagram offerings, and still fills them. “I’m not an influencer,” he insists. “I’m an educator.”

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He doesn’t script, rehearse or perform. “I’ve never prepared for a session in my life,” he says. “If it’s a 30-minute video, I shoot in 30 minutes.” Age, he believes, neither helps nor hurts him. “My audience was always older, even when I was in my twenties.”

Reclaiming the Stage

Reinvention, however, defines the journey of Dinesh Mohan, who has 446,000 followers on Instagram and counting. Mohan took voluntary retirement from the Haryana government in 2004 and slipped into depression soon after. Health issues followed. For a long time, he couldn’t walk.

Recovery came through physiotherapy, and an unexpected suggestion from his therapist: try modelling. He went for the audition “just for a lark”. He was selected. Modelling restored confidence. Acting followed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil films. Mohan began posting online simply because he was enjoying life again. Instagram arrived at the right moment. During the pandemic, when isolation was total, it became connection. He went live, shared daily routines, spoke openly about contracting Covid, twice. Brands noticed. Fashion collaborations followed. Today, Mohan has his own brand, and nearly 80% of his followers are under 35. Younger audiences, he believes, see in him permission to age visibly and unapologetically.

“There’s a concept in our country,” he says. “Once you cross 30, you become uncle or aunty. People are bored. They’re looking for inspiration.”

Negative comments shocked him initially. Family convinced him to stay. Now, he responds with humour, or ignores them. “People don’t respect old age,” he says bluntly. “They respect success.”

These stories are no longer outliers. Vijay Nischal, 85, has built an audience of 1.5 million by filming everyday Indian dishes with warmth. Ravi Bala Sharma, known as Dancer Dadi, is 66 and dances her way across feeds for over 755,000 followers. On the younger end, Kiara Nautiyal, now 9, began posting in 2020 and has crossed half a million followers. Agniv Vinoth, seven years old, has over a million followers, with science reels reaching tens of millions of views.

Industry data reflects this widening arc.A BCG report shows that while creator culture began among younger users, influence today cuts across age groups. Short-form video leads consumption, while lifestyle categories dominate trust, yet education, finance and other “serious” categories are steadily building credibility. The scale is undeniable. From 9.6 lakh influencers in 2020, India’s influencer community grew 322% to 40.6 lakh by 2024, according to the India Influencer Marketing Report 2025 by The Goat Agency and Kantar. Global platforms are also betting big: Meta has pledged $1 billion to creator programmes, upskilled over 250,000 creators, and launched a knowledge hub; YouTube rolled out a $100 million Shorts Fund, accelerating short-form growth worldwide.

Yet beneath the numbers lies a quieter shift. Children bring adorability, spontaneity and discovery. Seniors bring authority, inspiration and calm. Together, they are stretching the creator economy across the human lifespan. Social media has simply given them a stage, and, in the process, proved that visibility has no expiry date.