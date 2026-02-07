From Korean snacks and skincare to films, music, fashion, online games and lifestyle choices, the ‘Korean wave’, popularly known as Hallyu, has become one of the most influential global cultural movements of the 21st century. What began as a regional export of pop music and television dramas has now grown into a powerful force shaping youth identity, consumption patterns and digital behaviour across continents, including India.

However, alongside its vibrant cultural appeal, recent incidents have raised urgent questions about obsession, digital addiction and emotional isolation in an increasingly online world.

One such being the recent suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad, aged 16, 14 and 12, that has shaken the nation. Preliminary investigations revealed their deep immersion in Korean pop culture and an online task-based gaming app linked to virtual relationships. The girls reportedly used aliases like Aliza, Cindy and Maria, creating a self-contained digital universe detached from their immediate reality. A chilling line from their suicide note, “Will you stop us from going to Korea?”, has forced society to reflect on where admiration ends and dangerous fixation begins.

While investigations are ongoing and no single factor can explain such a tragedy, the case highlights a disturbing intersection of social isolation, excessive screen time, emotional vulnerability, financial stress within families, and unmonitored exposure to online platforms. It also reminds us that cultural fascination alone does not lead to harm but when paired with neglect, lack of communication and digital addiction, the consequences can be devastating.

The rise of Korean culture in India has been rapid and transformative. It began in the early 2000s, particularly in Manipur, where K-dramas found a loyal audience. By 2019-20, Hallyu exploded nationwide, propelled by OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube, which made Korean content accessible, subtitled and algorithmically promoted.

Beyond Entertainment

K-dramas introduced Indian viewers to emotionally nuanced storytelling, carefully styled visuals and themes of resilience, romance and mental health. K-pop, led by global phenomena like BTS and BLACKPINK, brought polished performances, tightly knit fandoms and a sense of belonging that resonated deeply with Gen Z. The influence extended beyond screens.

Korean food like ramen, tteokbokki, kimchi-flavoured snacks moved from niche Asian stores to mainstream supermarkets. This shift reflects a broader change in how young Indian consumers engage with food: they are no longer passive eaters but active cultural explorers shaped by digital exposure. Korean flavours are now part of everyday urban consumption.

On the other hand, Korean beauty (K-beauty) has emerged as one of the most powerful exports, redefining skincare routines with an emphasis on self-care, minimalism and dermatological science. The K-beauty market is expected to reach Rs 8,500 crore by 2032 in India. Fashion, too, reflects this influence — oversized silhouettes, pastel palettes and gender-fluid styling are visible among Indian youth. More than aesthetics, Korean culture offers a curated digital identity: aspirational yet emotionally expressive, modern yet rooted in community values.

However, one of the less-discussed but rapidly growing aspects of this wave is gaming and interactive digital content. Task-based ‘relationship games,’ often marketed as romance simulations, create immersive environments where players form emotional bonds with virtual characters. For vulnerable adolescents, these platforms can blur the line between fantasy and reality.

Risk of Digital Fantasy

In fact, the WHO defines gaming disorder as impaired control over gaming, prioritising it over daily activities and continuing despite negative consequences. While studies show that only a small proportion of gamers develop such disorders, the risk increases when gaming replaces real-world interaction, disrupts sleep, or becomes an emotional refuge from unresolved stress.

Meanwhile, there is also a fostered cultural exchange, language learning and global connectivity. In 2020, India’s National Education Policy included Korean as a foreign language option, while language-learning platforms like Duolingo ranked it among the top six most learned languages globally in 2025.

Alternatively, South Korea is grappling with the unintended consequences of digital overexposure.

Concerned about youth mental health, the country has passed legislation banning mobile phones and digital devices in classrooms from March 2026, a move mirrored by similar restrictions in Australia.This raises a critical question: if the culture’s birthplace is stepping back to protect its children, how should countries like India respond, where digital literacy and mental health awareness are still uneven?

Blaming parents, peers or pop culture alone oversimplifies a complex issue. The challenge lies in balance. Cultural admiration becomes problematic only when it replaces real-world connection, identity and emotional support. Parents need awareness, not fear. Schools need counselling resources, not censorship alone. And young people need safe spaces to express fascination without losing grounding. If the Korean Wave has reshaped global entertainment and youth culture in powerful, often positive ways, it demands guidance, dialogue and emotional anchoring.

The question is no longer whether Hallyu will continue, it will. The real question is whether the society can help its young people engage with it consciously, critically and safely, without losing themselves along the way.