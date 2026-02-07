Jhanvi Solanki loved the quiet rituals of her mornings. The cool splash of water on her face, the gentle foam of her cleanser, the neatly arranged glass jars on her shelf-all of it felt grounding, almost sacred. Each product promised something better: glow, youth, perfection. At 24, the Gurugram-based academician never questioned the smooth beads suspended in her face wash or the shimmer in her scrub.

But in no time her skin began to revolt. Angry rashes appeared without warning. Breakouts bloomed despite careful routines. Her complexion dulled in ways no serum could fix. Dermatologist visits turned into cycles of trial and error, answers slipping through her fingers. It wasn’t until one restless night, scrolling endlessly, that she stumbled upon a news article about microplastics in beauty products. Those “gentle exfoliating beads” had a name, and a consequence.

As she read, the damage revealed layer by layer. Microplastics didn’t merely sit on the skin’s surface. They were inside pores, disrupted the skin’s natural barrier, and carried toxins deep inside. Worse, they didn’t disappear down the drain. They flowed into rivers and oceans, returned through food and water. More than irritated skin, Solanki saw an industry built on convenience over care, shine over safety. For the first time, beauty felt like a cost she could no longer afford.

Microplastics are tiny, solid synthetic particles measuring less than five millimetres in size. Insoluble in water and non-biodegradable, they persist in the environment for decades. These particles are deliberately added to many personal care products, exfoliants, scrubs, face washes, shampoos, body washes, lotions, makeup, and even toothpaste.

They serve various purposes: exfoliation, emulsification, texture enhancement, product stability, and shelf-life extension. Their appeal to manufacturers lies in one word: cheap. But their true cost is far greater.

Research shows that microplastics have permeated every corner of the planet. They have been detected at the highest point on Earth, the Himalayas, and at the deepest, darkest depths of the oceans. They exist in rivers, lakes, oceans, soil, air, food, and drinking water. Once released into the environment, microplastics are almost impossible to remove, making their pollution effectively irreversible. The beauty industry plays a significant role in this crisis. From packaging to product formulation, skincare and cosmetic products are among the most common sources of microplastic pollution.

A global problem

According to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), approximately 42,000 tonne of microplastics are released into the environment every year from products that contain them. While microbeads in rinse-off products have been banned in regions such as the US, the UK, and the EU, this is only a fraction of the problem. Microplastics continue to exist in countless other formulations, including leave-on products like creams, makeup, lipsticks, nail polishes, hair gels, and fragrances. Alarmingly, the European Union is currently considering regulations that would apply to less than 4% of the synthetic polymers used in cosmetics.

The global response remains fragmented. Efforts to create a comprehensive global plastic pollution treaty collapsed in August 2025, pushing meaningful global action even further into the future. India, for instance, has not banned microbeads at all.

The EU has, however, outlined a timeline to phase out microplastics, but depending on the product category, brands may take years, or even decades, to comply fully.

Current EU transition periods include: rinse-off cosmetics (shampoos, shower gels), from October 2027; leave-on cosmetics (creams, hair gels), from October 2029; encapsulated fragrances, from October 2029; makeup, lip, and nail products, from October 2035. From 2031, manufacturers of lip, nail, and makeup products will be required to label items containing microplastics, ahead of a full phase-out in 2035. For consumers concerned about their health and the environment, that timeline feels unacceptably distant.

How they harm

Microplastics enter the body through ingestion, inhalation, and dermal (skin) contact, with emerging evidence suggesting that particles smaller than 100 nanometres can penetrate the skin barrier, especially via damaged skin, hair follicles, or sweat glands. Cosmetics, creams, and sunscreens are common sources, potentially causing local inflammation, oxidative stress, and, in some cases, contributing to skin cell damage.

Medical experts are sounding the alarm. Dr Reshma T Vishnani, consultant dermatologist, trichologist, and aesthetic dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, explains that microplastics can be abrasive to the skin. “They can compromise the skin’s natural barrier, leading to inflammation, redness, irritation, and increased sensitivity. They may clog pores, trapping oil, dirt, and bacteria, which can result in acne or folliculitis,” she says.

Microplastics and nanoplastics are commonly found in exfoliating products such as body washes, shampoos, and face washes. While many reputed companies have begun reducing their use, Vishnani stresses that stricter guidelines are urgently needed. She notes a shift in dermatological advice. “Frequent exfoliation isn’t necessary if you follow a good skincare routine. Dermatologists typically recommend exfoliating no more than 15 days”

The concern doesn’t stop at irritation or breakouts. Some microplastics are known endocrine disruptors, capable of interfering with hormonal systems. There is growing evidence suggesting links between microplastic exposure and systemic health issues, including respiratory problems and potential cancer risks.

Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Deepali Bharadwaj warns that microplastics are especially prevalent in lipsticks, lip glosses, glitters, hair colours, and exfoliants and may also alter skin or hair types over time. “Unless a company clearly states ‘100% plastic-free’, consumers should be cautious,” she says. She advises against brand loyalty and encourages rotation between products.

“Microplastics can block pores, enter the bloodstream, and may even be linked to cancer. Consumers must stay alert, research products, and switch regularly. Dry hair can become oily, hair texture can change, and sensitive skin can worsen,” adds Bharadwaj. Dr Anuradha Sharma, medical advisor and skin expert at skincare brand Fixderma, highlights the environmental devastation caused by microplastics.

“They do not decompose. They accumulate in water bodies, damage marine ecosystems, and enter the food chain.” She points out that while microplastics may not cause immediate damage, their effects accumulate over time, both on the skin and within the body. “Brands continue to use them because they’re cheap. Consumer awareness is the only real solution,” says Sharma.

Transparency, accountability

Alternatives are readily available. Dr Vishnani recommends natural exfoliants such as coffee powder, ground sugar, cinnamon, and oats can be used sparingly and no more than once every 15 days. These offer effective exfoliation without environmental harm. Dr Bharadwaj feels, “If you have oily skin, it’s better to use an exfoliant from your kitchen than from the market. Natural remedies are plastic-free and gentler on the skin.” Consumers must choose products with microplastic-free, biodegradable, and eco-certified labels, opt for glass or minimal packaging, and avoid single-use sheet masks or glitter-infused products.

Nitin Jain, founder of La Pink, a beauty brand that claims to be 100% microplastic-free, explains that liquid microplastics are widely used in India as emulsion stabilisers. “The same brands often have different ingredient lists for European or Korean markets,” he says. Common microplastics include polyethylene, polypropylene, acrylates, and carbomers. Jain urges consumers to demand transparency. “Use your Right to Information. Ask brands to prove their claims. Read labels. Educate yourself. Make your voice heard,” he adds.

Alternatives to microplastics