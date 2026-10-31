For the neighbour next door

Keep the gesture warm and uncomplicated. Homemade sweets, savouries, cookies or festive snacks are a thoughtful way to acknowledge neighbours without making the exchange too formal.

For the family doctor

A tasteful dry-fruit box, a small Ganesh idol, an elegant piece of home decor or a useful kitchen accessory can make an appropriate festive gesture.

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For the friend you rarely meet

Give memories a physical or digital form. A curated photo album featuring pictures from trips, celebrations and shared moments can be inexpensive, personal and meaningful.

For the difficult relative

There are always some relatives that are difficult to please. So don’t try too hard. Either choose something universally useful, such as a home accessory, gourmet food item or gift voucher, or just pass on some gift you know you will never use.

For the boss

A book on a subject they are interested in, paired with quality chocolates or sweets, keeps the gift professional while showing that some thought went into it.

For colleagues

Let their interests determine the gift. A travel enthusiast may appreciate a compact kit bag, while a foodie could enjoy small-batch honey or artisanal pickles. Handmade diaries, planters and tiffin bags are useful options.

For household staff

Diwali is also a chance to recognise those who keep homes running. Along with a festive bonus, consider a useful family hamper, a special treat for their children or an additional day of paid leave.

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For Gen Z relatives

Think gadgets, experiences and choice. An action or vlogging camera, instant camera, portable speaker, gaming accessory, fashion accessory or digital gift card can appeal to younger recipients. For teenagers, hobby kits, graphic novels, room décor, headphones and creative kits are good options.

For business associates

Corporate gifting can be functional without being boring. Fancy stationary, chocolate boxes, healthy sweet hampers, premium coffee beans and indoor plants make polished choices.

For friends from activity groups

For friends met through running clubs, cycling groups, yoga classes or gyms, opt for something personal but not overly intimate. Handmade crochet or origami pieces, dreamcatchers, illustrated cards and small sculptures can make thoughtful keepsakes. A sapling or small handcrafted décor piece is another easy option.