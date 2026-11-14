Remember when clothes had designated occasions? The nice black dress was for dinner. The interesting top came out after 7 pm. Work meant formal trousers and a shirt, often a tie, while weekends meant jeans. That line is getting blurrier as smart casual has become the new safe bet, which is polished enough to pass at most events and relaxed enough not to look like you tried too hard at the same time.

As per the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), India’s apparel market is expected to grow 9% annually to $146.3 billion by 2029 from $95.7 billion in 2025. Casualwear accounted for 31% of the market in 2025, ahead of formalwear at 26%.

“The definition of workwear in India is evolving,” says a UNIQLO spokesperson. “Customers today are looking beyond traditional office attire and embracing versatile wardrobe essentials that seamlessly move between professional and personal settings,” the spokesperson adds.

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At UNIQLO, men’s super non-iron shirts and AIRism cotton polos have seen strong interest, while women’s smart easy pants and rayon blouses continue to resonate. “Rather than purchasing for a single use case, consumers are seeking high-quality wardrobe staples that deliver value through functionality, comfort and longevity,” the spokesperson says.

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From power suits to soft power

Power dressing once meant looking powerful. In the 1970s and 1980s, as women entered corporate and political workplaces in greater numbers, structured tailoring with sharp shoulders, suits, stiff shirts became a visual language of authority.But in 2026, think fluid trousers, an unstructured blazer, a knit polo and couple of sneakers. The objective remains to look confident and put-together, but comfort and personality are now part of the dressing-up, especially at a time when GenZ has entered the workforce.

The tie is perhaps the clearest casualty as it has moved from everyday uniform to occasional signal. A man can wear a suitwith an open-collar shirt to a work dinner, pair tailored trousers with a polo for a presentation, or wear a blazer with dark denims and loafers. The tie is not totally dead and has simply been promoted to very, very formal duty. Black tie, ceremonial occasions, certain weddings and conservative boardrooms still demand it. But if you’re skipping the tie, compensate with texture and fit. Choose a crisp Oxford or textured shirt rather than a limp formal shirt. A knit polo under a blazer gives a softer finish. Make sure the trousers are tailored and the jacket fits properly.

Shoes can determine where the outfit lands on the formality scale. Loafers are the easiest middle ground and derbies or polished lace-ups push an outfit upwards. Minimal sneakers can deliberately relax tailoring. For women, sleek ballet flats or pointed flats keep dresses and trousers daytime-friendly, while slingbacks or heels can take the same outfit into evening.

Make your wardrobe work overtime

Women’s fashion is perhaps where the shift is easiest to see. The traditional “nice top and jeans” formula remains but the top is doing considerably more work.

Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion calls the trend “the return of the dressed-up everyday”, with familiar wardrobe staples getting more considered silhouettes and details. Its brown puff-sleeve A-line maxi, orange checked halter-neck fit-and-flare dress and light pink floral chiffon midi are designed to sit between daytime and evening. Denim, too, is moving up the formality ladder. Denim maxi with lapel and belt and its light-blue button-down midi retain the familiarity of jeans while turning denim into a complete outfit.

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Then there are the tops. A wine draped ruched top, a pink ruffled peplum and a green puff-sleeve bow-detail top. Pair them with denim during the day and change the shoes and accessories at night.

“Basics aren’t disappearing. They’re simply getting dressed up,” says the Twenty Dresses spokesperson.

The same thinking is visible beyond womenswear. Go Colors’ cargo pants and twill skirts are positioned as wardrobe heroes, pieces designed to move from airport runs to brunch and be repeated without looking repetitive. W for Woman’s AM-to-PM straight kurta and pant set similarly bridges workdays, desk-to-dinner plans and casual outings.