Many people with an autoimmune disease have others as well. How are autoimmune diseases linked and are there certain pairs or clusters of autoimmune conditions that tend to have a higher incidence together? Dr Sunilkumar Singh, consultant, rheumatology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Autoimmune diseases share common underlying mechanisms involving immune-system dysfunction and genetic susceptibility. Certain conditions are known to occur together. For instance, Type 1 diabetes may coexist with autoimmune thyroid disorders or coeliac disease, while rheumatoid arthritis can be associated with Sjögren’s syndrome. These overlapping conditions are often referred to as autoimmune clustering, although developing one does not necessarily mean another will follow.”

Does having even one autoimmune disease increase an one’s risk of developing other autoimmune conditions?

Yes, having one autoimmune disease can increase an individual’s likelihood of developing another, as several conditions share genetic and immunological pathways. However, the risk varies depending on the existing condition, family history and environmental factors. It is important to understand that an increased risk does not indicate certainty. Most individuals with an autoimmune condition will not necessarily develop another.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Study flags hair health concerns among women in India

To what extent are autoimmune diseases genetic in origin? How significant is the role of hereditary factors?

Genetics plays an important role in autoimmune diseases, but most are not caused by a single gene. Multiple genetic variations can influence one’s susceptibility, particularly those involving the HLA system. A family history may increase the likelihood of developing an autoimmune condition but does not guarantee inheritance. Environmental triggers, infections, hormonal influences and lifestyle factors also contribute to disease development.

Why is there currently no definitive cure for autoimmune diseases?

Autoimmune diseases involve complex immune-system abnormalities, where the body’s defence mechanisms mistakenly attack healthy tissues. Completely suppressing this response could compromise the body’s ability to fight infections. Additionally, different autoimmune conditions involve different mechanisms and organ systems. Current treatments, including immunosuppressants and biologic therapies, aim to control inflammation, manage symptoms, prevent organ damage and achieve remission rather than provide a permanent cure.

Can personalised medicine or gene therapy offer promising treatment possibilities for autoimmune conditions?

Personalised medicine holds significant promise in autoimmune disease management. Genetic testing, biomarkers and immune profiling can help identify disease-specific pathways and guide targeted treatments. Biologic therapies already demonstrate the benefits of this approach. Gene therapy and advanced cellular treatments, including CAR-T therapy, are also being investigated to regulate abnormal immune responses. However, these approaches remain under research for most autoimmune conditions.

ALSO READ Pharma MSMEs get more time for PLI investments

Can autoimmune diseases be prevented? Are there any lifestyle measures or precautions that can help reduce the risk?

There is currently no established way to completely prevent most autoimmune diseases. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle may help reduce certain modifiable risk factors. Avoiding smoking, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress and getting adequate sleep are important. Individuals with a family history should remain attentive to persistent symptoms and seek timely medical evaluation for early diagnosis and management.