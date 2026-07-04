The lure of the Silk Road is taking travellers to Uzbekistan, fast emerging as a popular destination globally, including India. Ranked among the top five fastest-growing tourism destinations in the first quarter of 2026, it recorded a 37% increase in international visitor arrivals compared to the same period in 2025. With a short flight time of about four hours, and an easy e-visa process, it has become a top attraction for travellers from India too.

Uzbekistan feels like stepping into a living storybook, with its turquoise domes and colourful bazaars. One can say the country is best explored through layers of history-between empires and independence, tradition and modernity, bustling public squares and tranquil private courtyards. The country is not just about monuments, but about meeting warm-hearted people, tasting rich plov, and watching the desert sky glow at sunset.

Every door has a story: The country’s richest stories are found not in its grand monuments, but behind old wooden doors. Carved from elm and walnut, the ornate doors that line ancient neighbourhoods of Bukhara and Khiva are more than architectural wonders; they are family heirlooms preserving stories passed down generations. Traditionally, many homes even have two distinct brass knockers — a heavier one for men and a lighter one for women — allowing residents to identify their visitors.

Cultural charm: Explore everyday life with the aroma of freshly baked non drifting from traditional clay ovens, filling Tashkent’s Chorsu Bazaar to the winding lanes of Samarkand. If you’re a curious craft lover, visit craft hubs like Bukhara, Margilan, Rishtan where artisans continue their centuries-old crafts, embroidering vibrant suzani textiles, intricate woodwork and hand-hammered copperware.

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What to eat: Plov (iconic spiced rice dish), flaky Samsa pastries, charcoal-grilled Shashlik, and traditional clay-oven non flatbread

What to wear: Dress modestly for local traditions — lightweight, loose clothing covering shoulders and knees to stay comfortable in extreme temperatures. Layers and warm coats during winter

How to reach: Direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Goa to capital Tashkent

Airlines: Uzbekistan Airways, IndiGo, Centrum Air and Qanot Sharq

E-visa for Indians: $20 (single entry), $30 (double entry) and $50 (multiple entry)

Best time to visit: April to June; September to November