Just figure this out. As per a survey conducted by dating app Aisle, nine out of 10 Indians prefer serious relationships over casual dating. Up to 97% of women and approximately 80-87% of men value serious relationships, while one in three millennials expects to get married within a year of dating, says the study that had respondents from metros and tier-2 cities across India.

Dating app Hinge’s 2025 D.A.T.E (Data, Advice, Trends, and Expertise) Report reveals similar findings—84% of Gen Zs want to find new ways to build deeper connections with the people they are dating.

Similarly, half of the respondents of a Forbes Health Survey Report, released last year, mention long-term connection as their goal when using dating apps, with Gen Z a bit more focused on this, compared to other generations, at 52%. As per the report, 49% of millennials are looking for long-term relationships, followed by 47% of Generation X and 47% of baby boomers.

Dating apps and matchmaking platforms are becoming ‘serious’ business. At a time when dating app burnout is at an all-time high—the Forbes survey puts the figure at 78% of users—and the market is getting increasingly crowded, a new generation of apps is going a step further by homing in on specific requirements that narrow down the user’s list of potential suitors to a select few. The idea is to focus on intention over interest, clarity over casualness and sincerity over spontaneity.

Take, for instance, Rebounce. The recently-launched matchmaking and matrimonial app for previously married singles offers services for separated, divorced, and widowed individuals who are seeking lifelong partnership with the experience of a first relationship or marriage already under their belt. “On dating apps, we are witnessing a noticeable shift from casual, non-committal matching to intentional connections where people match mindfully and only with those who show long-term potential,” says Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of Rebounce, who was also responsible for the dating app QuackQuack, which he launched in 2014. Rebounce was introduced in September last year, and saw 20,000 users within a month of its launch.

“We have been in the romance market for quite some time, and it didn’t take long to understand that never-married and previously-married singles don’t have the same experience while exploring love and romance. So why should they have the same app?” he asks.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” notes Mittal. “A platform tailored specifically for divorced, separated, and widowed individuals was long overdue, where everyone understands each other’s journey, and there’s no need for explanations or judgements,” says Mittal, adding that 54.2% of their user base are on the app with the intention of getting married.

Another dating app differentiating itself through “clarity of purpose” is Gleeden. The French online dating and social networking service specialises in extramarital relationships—a discreet platform to provide a “safe, judgment-free space for married individuals, especially women, to explore their desires with transparency about marital status”.

“This focused positioning eliminates ambiguity around intent, which is often a friction point on mainstream apps. Increasingly, users prefer platforms that align precisely with their relationship expectations. Niche dating apps are gaining relevance because they provide communities built around shared realities rather than broad, undefined matchmaking,” says Sybil Shiddell, country manager, Gleeden India.

“Users are gravitating toward emotionally intelligent, discreet, and mutually respectful connections,” says Shiddell, pointing out that, contrary to stereotypes, “many users are not necessarily looking to leave their marriages, but to complement emotional or physical gaps”.

Focused positioning

With Happn, a French location-based social search mobile and web application that allows users to like or dislike other users, and to chat if both parties liked each other (a match), singles are asking deeper questions, not just “do we connect?”, but also “do our values align?”.

“We’re also seeing stronger boundaries, more open conversations around expectations, and a renewed interest in sincerity over spontaneity,” shares CEO Karima Ben Abdelmalek. “Users are gravitating towards more intentional connections. While casual dating hasn’t disappeared, it’s becoming more transparent. Long-term partnerships built on emotional compatibility are gaining renewed interest,” she observes.

“People are navigating dating with far more awareness and intention than before. After years of fast-paced interactions and emotional burnout, many singles are becoming more selective about the kind of connection they invest in. There is a greater focus on compatibility, emotional safety, and shared values,” says Abdelmalek.

Agrees Taksh Gupta, CEO and director of IITIIMShaadi, an Indian matrimonial platform primarily aimed at graduates from IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, ISB, Ivy League schools, and top global institutions. “I see a lot of increased focus on compatibility. Our user base is highly career-focused. They are not on the platform for validation, they are there with intent. They give a very high weightage to mental compatibility,” adds Gupta, reiterating that users on IITIIMShaadi are looking only for relationships that will lead to marriages.

According to Gupta, traditional apps are not losing relevance entirely, but what’s at stake is monopoly. “Older platforms cast a wide net. But modern users seek signal over noise. Mass-market apps optimise for engagement time. IITIIMShaadi optimises for compatibility,” he adds.

Commitment and consistency

At Gleeden, users spend nearly 1.5 hours daily chatting on the app, an engagement pattern that goes to show that users are not necessarily looking for fleeting encounters. “Many seek ongoing discreet relationships that provide emotional consistency without disrupting their primary commitments. While some users explore short-term connections, a significant portion values stable, recurring companionship built on understanding and confidentiality,” says Shiddell.

Gleeden’s popularity reflects on the numbers. Launched in India in 2017, it currently has about 4 million users from the country. “Approximately 65% of the user base comprises men, with women’s registrations witnessing a remarkable 148% growth over the past two years,” says Shiddell. “The core demographic falls between 25 and 40 years of age, with millennials, particularly those aged 31 to 40 years, forming the most active segment,” she adds.

Gleeden operates on a differentiated freemium model with a strong gender-led pricing strategy. The platform is completely free for women, while men use a credit-based system to access premium features such as messaging, chats, and private content. “This model ensures higher intent and quality interactions, as users pay based on engagement rather than fixed subscriptions,” explains Shiddell.

At Rebounce, more than half (54.2%) of the users are on the app with the intention of getting married, Mittal shares. “Our data shows that among male users, 53% are looking for partners to get married to, whether it is right away or after a committed relationship. Up to 22.2% are seeking a long-term relationship. The female users are slightly ahead when it comes to marriage, with 64.6% looking for the same and 16.1% choosing long-term relationships.”

Rebounce follows a freemium, subscription-led business model. Users can sign up and explore matches for free, which helps build scale, while paid subscriptions unlock core features such as messaging, improved visibility, and advanced filters.

Subscriptions are the primary revenue driver, with most users opting for 1-month plans to engage more actively and improve match outcomes. “The model is designed to align monetisation with intent—users upgrade when they are serious about connecting, making subscriptions both a growth and revenue engine for the platform,” adds Mittal.

As for Happn, 40 million singles have downloaded the app in India so far, and will be completing 10 years in India since its launch in 2016. “About 27% of singles on Happn say they feel more hopeful about love, signalling a shift toward slower, more considered relationships,” shares Abdelmalek.

Happn is primarily subscription-driven, complemented by in-app purchases and a smaller contribution from advertising. “At the same time, we remain committed to offering a strong free experience, where singles can discover profiles, interact, and build connections without any payment barrier. Our premium features are designed to enhance the experience rather than limit it, by improving efficiency. This balance between accessibility and added value is a key driver of our growth, while ensuring that authentic, real-life connections remain at the heart of everything we do,” she adds.

IITIIMShaadi distinguishes itself by its exclusivity, “Unlike swipe-based platforms, we are not designed for volume—we are designed for outcome. We are the only platform in India which focuses on education. We have carved out a niche for ourselves,” says Gupta. “We are also the only platform that authenticates members’ education. Exclusivity creates psychological seriousness. When entry requires verification and alignment, behaviour changes. People invest more thoughtfully,” he adds.

IITIIMShaadi runs a subscription-based service. People register for free and are allowed to search for free. If they want to contact the people they see, they have to take a paid subscription. “What drives growth in my line of work is word of mouth more than anything else. We are the most transparent company in this industry. We authenticate all profiles and we are honest to a T; that’s what has made us reach where we are,” says Gupta.

By the end of 2015, IITIIMShaadi had 5,000 members, “In 2018, we achieved 50,000 members and now we are at 5,00,000,” adds Gupta.

Safety and privacy

According to the Forbes report, close to 23% of men and 19% of women admitted to lying about their age on the apps. “Other reported fibs involve income (14%), as well as hobbies and interests (14%). Adding to that dishonesty, 13% admitted to lying about their employment, dating history and current relationship status,” says the report, adding: “Just 12% overall claim they lie about their height—15% of males and 11% of females—contradicting a common stereotype that men only tend to falsify this information.”

Like all other online platforms, dating apps, too, present significant privacy and safety risks, and they are not just limited to lies about users’ physical appearances, gender or relationship status. There have been a number of cases involving data breaches, harassment, stalking, and even fraud. Many apps are also known to store enormous personal data, while others fail even basic security tests, leaving users’ information vulnerable.

Gleeden’s Shiddell, however, allays all fears. “Every profile undergoes strict moderation, and the platform operates with a zero-tolerance approach towards fake or automated accounts. Features such as anonymous browsing, private photo albums, discreet notifications, and even an instant ‘panic button’ have been designed to ensure that users can engage confidently and securely,” she explains. “Being built from a feminine perspective, the platform prioritises reducing harassment and empowering women with greater control over interactions.”

Happn, says Abdelmalek, “invests heavily in active moderation, reporting tools, and behaviour-monitoring systems to identify suspicious activity early”. “Recently, we also introduced a feature that allows users to report AI-generated fake profiles, reinforcing authenticity. Beyond safety, inclusivity is supported through an evolving list of gender identities and sexual orientations, and features that allow users to clearly state their intentions. The goal is to create an environment where users feel respected, heard, and in control,” she adds.

Similarly, to ensure everything moves smoothly, Rebounce uses a blend of AI monitoring, machine learning, and a team of very “efficient” human moderators who are active round the clock, helping identify any suspicious activity and maintain a respectful, inclusive environment, explains Mittal. “Rebounce also encourages its users to report profiles and interactions that make them uncomfortable or those who seem to be spreading hate among the community. We view these reports with utmost seriousness and sensitivity and take immediate action after thorough verification,” he adds.

The privacy measures taken on IITIIMShaadi include identity and education proof, and encourages the involvement of family members. Gupta describes, “We ask everyone to submit a proof of identity (government approved) and a proof of education (copy of degree/marksheet). Beyond this, we try to encourage the parents to get involved at some stage—this is specifically done to protect female clients from interactions where the guy lacks the intent to marry.”

Delhi-based Shefali Singh, 22, admits to having the occasional safety concerns with dating apps, but considers it a great way of meeting people outside of work. “I have friends and cousins who have met their partners on dating apps and are in happy relationships, so I am not a complete cynic about dating apps,” she adds.

However, she does bring up a fatigue that sets in with the exercise. “It can be tiring and upsetting too, and breaks are important from online dating,” she says, currently in the middle of one herself. “Sometimes, even after making your intentions clear, and over analysing a profile before swiping right, you might end up across the table from a disrespectful man or woman, or someone who lies about their work and background. That can be jarring,” she says. “I’ve also met a lot of really nice people, in both casual and serious relationship contexts off of Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.” She says that over the years, these dating apps adding filters and preferences to their platforms has only made the process more comfortable to navigate.