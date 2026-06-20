The beer is flowing, an intense match has the TV screen on fire, and the crowds are roaring. This is a typical scene at sports bars, which are emerging as one of hospitality’s biggest winners, attracting sports enthusiasts in hundreds. Mimicking the energy of a stadium with live screenings, plus an array of themed food and beverages, bars are now strongly positioning themselves as sport-focused.

At global sports entertainment brand Dave & Buster’s, major cricket and football fixtures have delivered crowds well beyond typical trading days.

The brand’s Mumbai and Bengaluru locations have attracted over 500 visitors at each outlet during key matches like the 2026 IPL final and UEFA Champions League finals in May this year, despite seating capacities of 200-300.

“Whether it’s FIFA, Wimbledon or other marquee events, live sports screenings have proven to be a strong draw at our existing locations in Bengaluru and Mumbai, resulting in full houses,” said Shreya Malpani, MD, Malpani Group, which has brought Dave & Buster’s to India. The company recently opened its third outlet in Delhi’s Pacific Mall after launching in Bengaluru in 2024 and Mumbai in 2025.

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For the FIFA World Cup, Underdoggs Sports Bar & Grill, with nine outlets pan-India and another six in the pipeline, screenings of the IPL, F1, FIFA deliver Rs 10-15 lakh revenues per outlet a day, depending on the city and size. Major locations of Underdoggs Sports Bar & Grill, which opened in 2012, include Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, Dehradun and Raipur.

“For guests arriving in FIFA team jerseys, we offer beers at Rs 99 and have specially curated beer bucket packages. Our breweries are doing exclusive brews, themed cocktails, food and beverages,” said Sarthak Sidana, director of Underdoggs.

Beyond the Watering Hole

At Quoin sports bar in Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, cricket matches like the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the IPL final have been the highest grossing events, generating nearly 30% higher footfalls than regular days, said Dhinender Kandpal, director of food & beverage at Pullman-Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Football fixtures deliver an average 15% increase, while motor sports viewership has grown 22% year-on-year. The biggest gains come during high-stakes rivalries. “The energy, anticipation and fan loyalty translate into nearly 65% higher footfalls. With 24×7 liquor serving rights, our sports bar is designed as more than just a watering hole. From handcrafted coffees, fine teas, and an extensive breakfast selection to low-ABV and signature cocktails, the bar transforms into a vibrant live-viewing arena, bringing passionate communities of fans through a shared love for sport,” added Kandpal.

Food and beverages have become central to the experience. Quoin’s cocktail programme includes sports-inspired creations such as Wimbledon Sour, Yorker and Chokeslam, drawing on themes from tennis, cricket and wrestling.

Sports-themed menus are proving equally effective in increasing dwell time and spend. At Mumbai’s All Sett Go (ASG), launched earlier this year, live screenings are paired with a menu designed around sporting culture. Dishes such as Golden Wicket Wings, Butter Chicken Sixer Fries, Straight Drive Fries and Tandoori Powerplay Paneer Pizza are among the top draws during major fixtures. “Whether it’s IPL fever, Formula 1 races, FIFA or UFC nights, the venue turns every screening into a shared celebration,” said Rohan Rohit Mathur, MD, ASG. Packed weekends and spikes during IPL playoffs, Champions League matches and Wimbledon finals have become routine every year, he said, adding how this shift reflects a broader evolution within hospitality, where consumers seek experiences rather than just dining out.

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Fluid Spaces

In Noida, lounge bar Hydrama that opened this year is conceived as a multi-purpose social destination that transitions from café and workspace by day to a sports and nightlife venue by evening. “Today urban consumers are looking for immersive social experiences rather than just a place to eat or watch a match,” said founder Priyankt Gautam. The venue’s interiors borrow liberally from stadium culture — LED scoreboards, dynamic lighting, graffiti-inspired visuals and interactive zones. Yet Gautam insists the idea extends beyond sport. “The intention was never just to open another sports bar, but to create a cultural space where people come together to celebrate shared moments and collective energy,” he said.

Apart from stadium-inspired interiors, there’s a menu built for group viewing occasions. Dishes such as Big Dunk Pop Corns, Three Point Chakna, Loaded Desi Nachos and large-format sharing platters are designed around communal consumption, while cocktails featuring smoked, flamed and infused elements add theatre to the drinking experience.

For sports bar operators, beverage innovation is becoming a key differentiator. Cocktails draw inspiration from iconic sporting moments and athletes. At Underdoggs, Lords of ’83, a cricket-themed tequila cocktail pays tribute to Kapil Dev and the Indian cricket team’s historic 1983 World Cup victory, while Pocket Aces celebrates tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Other offerings at Underdoggs include Flying Fairy, inspired by PT Usha; Golden Boy, a nod to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and The Iceman, honouring Abhinav Bindra. “Sport is not an add-on to the experience — it is the foundation of our brand,” said Sidana, adding, “Guests don’t just dine or drink, they celebrate victories, debate matches and experience fandom collectively.”

At Dave & Buster’s, the drinks menu features signature serves such as Blackberry Margarita, Captain’s Passion, Crown Green Apple Mule and Perfect Patrón Margarita, complemented by similar food offerings.