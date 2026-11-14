Among the several foods that have shot to popularity within the healthy eating corner of social media, sourdough has been one of the most viral. Hailed as a gut-friendly alternative to traditional bread, it is now being preferred over other breads globally. The crisp golden-brown crust, airy yet chewy interior, and a complex flavour that can range from anywhere between mildly and distinctly tangy is becoming a crowd favourite.

A culinary legacy

One of the most unique things about sourdough is its starter. Essentially, a sourdough starter is a living culture of bacteria and yeasts that can be used to make several batches of bread-much like using a small amount of curd to make a bigger batch. It is common to hear starters passing hands through generations-sourdough pizza chain Si Nonna’s, for example, uses a sourdough starter from the 18th century, borrowed from an Italian family that has nourished the “mother dough” ever since. Thus, even as the baked bread is fresh, it is imbued with legacy.

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Of course, Indian culinary traditions do not lack for their takes on fermented breads either — the most popular being the bhatura and khamiri roti. They are not baked, but both require fermented doughs that lend them their signature tangy flavour and chewiness.

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The boom

One factor behind sourdough and artisanal breads entering the mainstream was the uptick in home baking during the pandemic.

“Sourdough has really found its place when even five-year-olds are eating it. What’s changed is that people are becoming curious about what makes a good sourdough. It is an ancient way of making bread, and its character comes from the fermentation, the ingredients and, most importantly, the time and care that go into it. At Foodstories, our sourdough is made using a 10-year-old starter. You have to care for a starter almost like a baby, feeding it, watching it grow and understanding what it needs. That patience is eventually what shows up in the bread. When you eat a good sourdough, you should look for a crisp crust, a soft and airy crumb and a loaf that feels light for its size,” says chef Dean Rodrigues, head of pastry at gourmet store Foodstories.

The Baker’s Dozen co-founder Aditi Handa has detailed how the brand, which chose sourdough as its first offering, grew and scaled post-Covid. It also helps that sourdough, being fermented, is better for gut health compared to traditional bread. It also has a lower glycemic index and is preferable for irritable bowel syndrome patients, even if it is not gluten free. Its slow fermentation process also allows the body to absorb more minerals, making it better nutritionally.

Making sourdough at home begins with a starter-a living culture of flour, water, yeasts and bacteria.

Flour and water are mixed in a jar and left to ferment, with portions discarded and the mixture regularly ‘fed’ with fresh flour and water. Over several days, the starter becomes active, developing visible bubbles and a tangy aroma. Once established, it can be maintained with regular feedings and used to leaven successive loaves.

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The desi twist

Sourdough is being embraced in India and there is no shortage of recipes giving it a desi twist. One of the most prominent ways this happens is when sourdough is used in place of traditional bread batters — think making kulchas or pav with sourdough for a tangy take on beloved street foods.

Home bakers also incorporate ingredients like fenugreek or carrom seeds into their loaves, creating an array of fusion loaves. One of the popular fusion recipes involving sourdough is bread upma-cubed sourdough tossed in a spicy tempering of herbs and vegetables like tomatoes and onions.