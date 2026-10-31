We all feel drained out at times, even right in the morning. Is there a quick fix for low energy levels, like popping a B complex pill or consuming something sweet. What is the best way to infuse some energy? Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, says: “A sudden dip in energy does not always require a supplement or something sweet.

Drinking water, eating a balanced snack and taking a short break can help, particularly if the tiredness is related to dehydration, hunger or lack of sleep. A snack containing carbohydrates and protein, such as fruit with nuts or yoghurt, can provide energy that lasts longer than sugary foods alone. B-complex supplements are useful when there is a deficiency, but they do not automatically improve energy levels in people who already get enough vitamins. The most effective approach is to identify the reason for the energy dip rather than relying on a quick fix.”

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What are the common reasons for a slack in energy. Is it likely to happen any particular time of the day?

Low energy can result from inadequate sleep, irregular meals, dehydration, prolonged physical activity, lack of exercise or extended periods of sitting. Stress and certain medical conditions, including anaemia, thyroid disorders and diabetes, can also contribute to fatigue. Energy levels naturally fluctuate during the day. Many people experience a dip in alertness in the early afternoon, partly due to the body’s internal biological clock. Heavy meals, poor sleep and long working hours can make this more noticeable. Maintaining regular sleep and meal timings, staying hydrated and taking short movement breaks can help manage these fluctuations.

How important are psychological factors, and how to pep up mentally?

Stress, anxiety, low mood and mental exhaustion can leave a person feeling tired even without significant physical exertion. Prolonged concentration and continuous screen time may also contribute to mental fatigue. Taking short breaks, getting some natural daylight, engaging in light physical activity and practising slow breathing can help improve alertness. Breaking demanding tasks into smaller steps and maintaining a healthy work-life balance can also reduce mental strain. If low mood or stress persists and affects daily functioning, professional support may be helpful.

Is constant fatigue a cause for concern?

Occasional tiredness is common, particularly after poor sleep, physical exertion or a stressful day. However, fatigue that persists despite adequate rest, repeatedly interferes with daily activities or gradually worsens should not be ignored. It may be associated with conditions such as anaemia, thyroid disorders, diabetes, heart diseases, sleep disorders or nutritional deficiencies. A medical assessment can help identify the underlying cause, especially when fatigue occurs alongside symptoms such as breathlessness, unexplained weight changes, persistent fever or unusual weakness. Sudden, severe fatigue accompanied by chest pain, difficulty breathing, fainting or confusion requires urgent medical attention. Persistent fatigue is a symptom rather than a diagnosis, and treatment depends on its cause.