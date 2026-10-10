On a Monday morning, 25-year-old marketing professional Samay Khanna is ready to make a sales pitch at the Microsoft office in Hyderabad. Wearing a tailored electric-blue ikat shirt under a structured blazer, Khanna stands out amongst a sea of white shirts, making a mark with his clothing too and not just his presentation.

Khanna is not alone. Men’s corporate wear, which had long moved on from the traditional palette of navy, black, grey and white, to include pinks, reds, maroons, wine, purple and a lot more, is now encompassing prints and motifs with equal enthusiasm. Relaxed workplace codes and hybrid working are bringing colour, print, texture and Indian craft into the office wardrobe. It is more about tailored trousers, loafers and structured jackets paired with textured shirts, micro-prints and Indian-inspired motifs.

The shirt remains central to this evolution. Recently, Galeries Lafayette Mumbai introduced a conceptual campaign and edit titled “Shirt Stories” with 4,000 shirts from more than 50 global fashion houses across themes ‘Work, Play and Indulge’, reflecting how one category now spans multiple occasions. As per IMARC estimates, shirts and T-shirts account for 34% of India’s menswear market.

The shift is evident. Micro-prints and botanical motifs to Ajrakh, Batik and subtle embroidery are creatively incorporated in fashion brands such as Nicobar, The F.A.R. Store, Rare Rabbit, Thomas Scott and The Bear House, bringing these elements into shirts.

“Men are far more open to prints at work than they were even a few years ago. What we see working best are quieter prints: micro-geometries, fine stripes and small repeats that read almost solid from a distance but reveal detail up close. The idea is ‘personality without noise’,” says Rashi Sethia, CEO, Nicobar, a lifestyle brand that offers nature-inspired motifs and hand-drawn patterns which are in demand, especially in cotton and linen.

Micro-prints, Mandarin collar for relaxed formal dressing, paired with fluid trousers, softly structured blazers or loafers are dominant.

“Micro-prints are our biggest bucket right now: small florals, geometrics, and patterns that read almost like solids until you’re up close. They allow men to wear print to work without it feeling loud. At the same time, botanical and prints with large florals, palms and abstract washes have moved into evening and travel wear, particularly among the 25-35 bracket,” says Vedant Bang, MD of men’s apparel brand Thomas Scott India.

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Premium menswear label Rare Rabbit is seeing prints extend beyond conventional checks and stripes. “There is interest in geometric, tropical, paisley, floral, monogram and art-deco inspired prints,” says Manish Poddar, founder of multi brand label The House of Rare, the umbrella brand of Rare Rabbit.

Indian textile traditions are finding a place in everyday corporate dressing. Craft-led techniques such as Ajrakh and Batik are particularly interesting. “What is changing is not necessarily the desire for something bold, but the definition of what makes a shirt distinctive. There is growing interest in block prints, subtle embroidery and lighter colours,” adds Ritika Jhunjhunwala, co-founder and creative head, The F.A.R. Store, a handcrafted, slow-fashion textiles brand with a wide range of handcrafted products. Men’s fashion brand The Bear House has breathable cottons, dobby, slub and Oxford weaves adding texture to everyday shirting while maintaining comfort. Colourful polos, barrel pants and wider, looser jeans and trousers from Numero Uno Clothing or Canali bring more fun into menswear dressing while bolder graphics and prints in sports and streetwear are common in brands like GAP and AZORTE. Ajrakh and ikat-printed cotton shirts from Avishya, Chennai and Fabindia are perfect for warm days.

Comfort meets versatility

While the old distinction between weekday formals and Friday dressing is also fading, hybrid work and more relaxed office environments have made versatility a priority, with more men looking for pieces that can move from meetings to dinner, travel and social occasions. The stiff formal, tucked-in shirt is no longer the default. Now there’s a relaxed fit, and pieces that move with one through the day. Consumers are looking for clothes that work across occasions. No-crease apparel like the Uniqlo Super Non-Iron Shirt and the AIRism Cotton Pique Polo are popular. “Rather than purchasing for a single occasion, consumers are gravitating towards versatile wardrobe essentials that can transition between professional and personal settings,” says a Uniqlo spokesperson.