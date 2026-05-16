Vaccine worry is common worldwide. The FDA recently stopped publication of studies on safety of shingles and Covid vaccines. While Covid is no longer a threat, shingles can happen any time. So, what is the safety record for shingles vaccine? Dr Tanu Singhal, consultant, paediatrics and infectious disease, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “The shingles vaccine has demonstrated a very good safety track record, backed by trials and postmarketing surveillance after years of real world use in millions of people from different countries.

While people have certain side effects for a day or two, like a sore arm, fever, fatigue, or headache, these reactions are generally mild and resolve quickly in 1-2 days on their own or with paracetamol. It is important to know that these adverse effects are minor compared to the health risks related to shingles. Most patients resume their normal activities in 2-3 days after taking the prescribed dose.”

Who should opt for the vax and who should not?

Anyone over 50 years of age should get the shingles vaccine, as the risk of developing shingles increases significantly with age. Younger adults with health issues that weaken their immune system, such as cancer, HIV, or those taking immunosuppressive medications, should also consider vaccination after consulting their doctor. Individuals who have had a bad allergic reaction to a component of the shingles vaccine in the past, and pregnant women, should not take the vaccine. Moreover, if anybody has had the disease very recently, it is wise to allow the skin rash to heal first before taking the vaccine. It is also recommended to delay vaccination if one is suffering from an acute illness till recovery.

Is shingles extremely painful and what are its complications?

Shingles is widely considered extremely painful, with patients frequently describing the sensation as sharp, burning, stabbing, or even like electric shocks running along the affected nerve pathways. The direct attack on the nerve fibers makes the pain considerably worse compared to the normal skin irritation. The slightest pressure from the clothes or even a slight breeze can make some individuals experience discomfort. The greater complication is post herpetic neuralgia, an instance of chronic nerve pain that can persist for several months, even up to years, after the rash clears up. If shingles breaks out near the eyes, it might even lead to vision loss. Other complications include skin infections, neurological problems, hearing issues and balance issues such as vertigo and even heart attacks.

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Is everyone who has had chicken pox at a risk for shingles?

The varicella-zoster virus remains present in those individuals who ever experienced chicken pox any time in the past. Since chicken pox may not always be symptomatic even people without a history of chicken pox are at risk of shingles. This virus is inactive and is hidden deep in the body tissues within the nervous system close to the spinal cord and brain. In later years, under certain conditions, including aging when the immune system weakens because of stress, illness, certain medication, and other reasons, the virus can get activated again, resulting in shingles. With aging, the efficiency of the immune system starts declining and fails to control the virus in its dormant state. This leads to the attack of shingles. The vaccine acts by strengthening the activity of the immune system and preventing the activation of the virus.