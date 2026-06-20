While criticisms of social media have always included the peeling away of young and old users from physical books and real life, Bookstagram and Booktok counteract these claims by giving space for readers and their flights of fancy. Not just that, these pages have also served as inspiration for many young social media users to turn to books out of curiosity — be it to follow the storylines shared by a content creator, or to feel a part of the readers’ community.

A search for Booktok or Bookstagram on Instagram and other social media platforms will throw up millions of reels and posts, with everything from book recommendations, reviews, summaries, bookstore tours, scene re-creations, costume re-creations, cosplayers as well as authors themselves for readers to peruse. The books and reader communities on social media have become relevant to such an extent that in March this year the newer editions of the series Pretty Little Liars — which had a prominent TV series adaptation of seven seasons concluding in 2016 — was updated with more contemporary references to current trends and social media.

This would not be the first book series to gain popularity because of its presence on social media platforms. Collin Hoover’s It Ends With Us also gained much favour through the social media avenue, with influencers known for their content on Bookstagram being invited to the film adaptation premiers.

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A common perception among readers is that the Bookstagram and Booktok crowds are readers for the sake of social media, that they read just enough to make a reel, and no more. Be that as it may, truth or a biased perspective, it has encouraged many in this generation ruled by the internet and social media to take a passing interest in reading and literature. While the interest for books for generations prior came from school libraries and collections at home, for those born in the post-millennial era, the first step might now be Bookstagram and Booktok.

Beyond the Reels

In the Indian Instagram space, too, readers and reviewers exist in large numbers, running the Bookstagram space. Indian actress Namita Dubey (namita_dubey), who has starred in several web series, is an avid reader on Instagram and now runs her own online book club called lunebookclub. Nearly all of the posts on her account have to do with books she’s read, new books on her reading list, reviews, and other literary discussion topics. Others like Gaurika Gandhi (@gaurikagandhi) and Japneet (@japreads) are also names that appear regularly on the Indian Bookstagram feed.

Read A Day Club (@readadayclub) is another Instagram page run by Amreen and Ayesha Dhurue based in Mumbai. On this page, they not only share book recommendations, they also share tips for avid readers struggling with certain texts on how to break down complex plots, how to arrive at character summaries, suggestions on how to approach certain reading assignments and more. Recommendations range from works by William Faulkner, Klaus Mann, Haruki Murakami, and James Joyce, among a litany of others.

The account run by Vidhhya Thakkar (@reader_viddh), is known for her recommendations of Indian authors, with accompanying reviews. Her recent recommendations include titles by authors Joyeeta Chandra, actor Anupam Kher and author Sumitra Manda, as well as a tour and review of a bookstore in Malad, Mumbai. Notably, Booktok and Bookstagram are not communities reserved for new and recently launched books or series. One will find discussions and scene recreations of classics like Pride and Prejudice, Dracula, Frankenstein and other noted characters from English literature.

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Escapism and Aesthetics

A large part of the Booktok spaces, especially the communities in Western countries, consist of fandom of fantasy fiction novels or series. Fantasy fiction book series that have gained a second wave of popularity via these online trends observed by these communities include A Court of Thorns and Roses (a fantasy romance series) by Sarah J Maas, Fourth Wing (adult fantasy romance) by Rebecca Yarros, and Shatter Me (dystopian romantic thriller famous for its enemies to lovers arc) by Tahereh Mafi, among others.

Celebrities like pop singer Dua Lipa and model Kaia Gerber are among many who run their own book clubs on social media, while others like Kendall Jenner and Sarah Jessica Parker have been photographed clutching well known titles next to their designer bags. In an age when so many of our trends and adopted habits are a result of social media influencing, be it health or fitness, why not reading and literature as well?