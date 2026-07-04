Trying Season 5

Apple TV

Releases: July 8

Trying, starring and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and Actor Award nominee Rafe Spall, is a British television series that has been hailed as a ‘feel-good’, ‘poignant’ and ‘addictive’ comedy since its global debut in 2020. Season 5 finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep.

Dhamaal 4

Theatres

Releases: July 10

The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the ‘treasure of life’, facing crazy challenges along the way. It follows a goofy gang of misfits and an IRS officer (Ajay Devgn) who cross paths while hunting a mysterious treasure linked to the letter ‘W’. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others.

Ikka

Netflix

Releases: July 10

The legal thriller follows Arjun Mehra, a principled ace lawyer known in the legal community as ‘Ikka’ for his impeccable courtroom record. Arjun is forced to defend Shauryaman Gaur, a murder suspect he had previously prosecuted. As the trial progresses, he is compelled to compromise his ethical standards to protect everything he holds dear. The film stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome, among others.

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Evil Dead Burn

Theatres

Releases: July 10

Evil Dead Burn is the sixth installment in the cult horror franchise and follows Alice, a grieving widow who seeks refuge at her in-laws’ secluded home after her husband’s death. The family reunion spirals into a nightmare when the sinister Book of the Dead unleashes demonic forces, turning loved ones into bloodthirsty Deadites. The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan and Tandi Wright, among others.