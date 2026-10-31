The Greatest

Prime Video

Releases: November 4

The biographical sports drama series delivers an intimate and powerful exploration of the definitive icon of boxing, Muhammad Ali. Executive produced by Michael B Jordan in collaboration with Ali’s estate, the limited series stars Jaalen Best as a charismatic young Cassius Clay rising through the ranks. Beyond the legendary bouts and fierce in-ring mastery, the narrative charts his profound transformation into Muhammad Ali — a global symbol of resilience and civil rights activism. Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Giovanni Ribisi and Michael Ealy, the drama brilliantly highlights the complex personal sacrifices, shifting friendships, and political convictions behind his unyielding legacy.

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Diwali Diwali

Netflix

Releases: November 5

The family drama delivers a heartwarming exploration of modern intergenerational relationships and the complex dynamics of home. The film stars Mihir Ahuja as Ansh Sikka, a young man returning from abroad who surprises his middle-class Punjabi parents with a swanky new high-rise apartment. However, his ideal gift sparks unexpected emotional curveballs. Alongside Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli, the narrative beautifully captures the humorous friction between a child’s idea of success and a parent’s attachment to old memories. Director Ritesh Menon expertly handles the push-and-pull of upgrading a physical house versus upgrading the definition of family belonging.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Part 1)

Theatres

Releases: November 5

Nitesh Tiwari’s high-stakes mythological spectacle reimagines the Indian epic on a global scale. Anchored by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the first chapter traces the foundational arc of righteousness, love, and impending conflict. The cinematic retelling chronicles Rama’s early journey, his divine bond with Sita, and the dark shadow cast by the King of Lanka. Featuring an international score by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, this visually expansive saga balances emotional depth with action, setting the stage for an ultimate battle.

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Black Doves Season 2

Netflix

Releases: November 5

the British thriller returns for an explosive second season, raising the bar for slick political intrigue and stylish action. Keira Knightley reprises her role as Helen Webb, a compromised undercover spy navigating an increasingly perilous double life as her husband, Wallace, prepares to become Britain’s next PM. When her enigmatic handler, Mrs Reed, mysteriously disappears amid a ruthless plot to destabilise the covert agency, Helen must reunite with her down-on-his-luck hitman best friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw). Together, they plunge into a global conspiracy stretching from London to Paris.

The Cat in the Hat

Theatres

Releases: November 6

The animated feature brings Dr Seuss’s classic story to a new generation with vivid charm. Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the film stars Bill Hader voicing the iconic, mischief-loving feline. When two young siblings find themselves trapped indoors on a dull, dreary afternoon, the unexpected arrival of the eccentric Cat turns their quiet household upside down. Through chaotic adventures and magical shenanigans, the Cat teaches them the true power of imagination while racing against time to restore total order before their mother returns home.