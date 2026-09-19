1) The Paradise

Theatres

Releases: September 24

Set in 1980s’ Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised tribal community forced to live without dignity, recognition or rights. Nani stars as Jadal, a rebel whose struggle transforms into a larger battle for identity, citizenship and justice. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the period action drama combines raw emotion, social commentary and explosive spectacle to chronicle a people’s fight for freedom, belonging and a future they can call their own.

2) Shaque

Netflix

Releases: September 24

Shaque follows a mother whose baby is abducted, shattering her life and beginning a relentless search that lasts nine years. Each passing year deepens her grief, obsession and determination to uncover what happened. Led by Parineeti Chopra, alongside Jennifer Winget and Tahir Raj Bhasin, the mystery thriller explores maternal anguish, betrayal and

the dangerous consequences of doubt when everyone appears to be hiding something.

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3) Heart of the Beast

Theatres

Releases: September 25

Heart of the Beast follows James Belmont, a former Special Forces officer haunted by the scars of war. When a plane crash leaves him stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness, his only companion is Odin, the combat dog who once served beside him. Cut off from civilisation and surrounded by unforgiving terrain, the pair must rely on their training, instincts and extraordinary bond to survive the elements.