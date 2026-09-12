Stranger Things

Netflix

Releases: September 17

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 returns for a second animated adventure in Hawkins, where Valentine’s Day brings more than romance. Ghostly apparitions and a destructive swarm of hate sprites begin terrorising the seemingly quiet town, drawing the Hawkins Investigators Club into another supernatural mystery. Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Max and their friends must uncover who — or what — is behind the disturbances before a new gate to the Upside Down tears open.

Daayra

Theatres

Releases: September 18

Inspired by true events, Daayra follows DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan), two police officers divided by a disturbing criminal case. When Raman’s pursuit of swift justice culminates in a controversial encounter, Ajooni begins investigating his actions and the public narrative surrounding them. Their confrontation exposes the uneasy line between law and vigilantism, while raising questions about accountability, due process and collective outrage.

Lust Stories 3

Netflix

Releases: September 18

Returning for a third instalment, Lust Stories 3 brings together four intimate tales about love, longing, repressed desire and the messy realities of modern relationships. Directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj create distinct cinematic worlds in which attraction collides with vulnerability, silence and unexpected choices. The anthology features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Love Lottery

Theatres

Releases: September 18

Love Lottery follows corporate professional Kartik Saxena (Akshay Oberoi), whose troubled marriage becomes the centre of a murder investigation when his wife, Bharani Verma (Heli Daruwala), is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Arrested as the prime suspect, Kartik insists he is innocent and enters a courtroom battle to clear his name. As witnesses take the stand, conflicting statements, concealed relationships and long-buried secrets turn an apparently straightforward case into a maze of suspicion.

Resident Evil

Theatres

Releases: September 18

Resident Evil reinvents Capcom’s survival-horror franchise through an original story unfolding amid the Raccoon City outbreak. Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier, is sent to make a delivery at Raccoon City General Hospital when a deadly infection turns a night into a relentless fight for survival. Trapped as chaos spreads and monstrous creatures close in, he must navigate the city with limited resources and no easy escape.