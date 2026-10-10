Jailer 2

Theatres

Releases: October 15

Retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian is drawn back into a violent conflict when his family becomes entangled with a powerful criminal network. What begins as a personal threat forces him to confront enemies connected to his past and return to the methods he had left behind. As the conflict escalates, Muthuvel must protect his family while dealing with rival forces pursuing their own interests. The sequel continues the story of Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, with Nelson Dilipkumar returning as director. The rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer.

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Nayi Naveli

Theatres

Releases: October 16

A new bride arrives at a chaotic household in Meerut and quickly changes the dynamics of the family. Her presence brings order to a home marked by friction, earning her the affection of nearly everyone around her. However, her brother-in-law remains unconvinced by the sudden transformation. As he begins observing her more closely, unusual incidents make him question whether there is more to her seemingly perfect persona. His suspicions lead him to a disturbing possibility: the new bride may not be human at all, but an otherworldly force with an unknown purpose. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film stars Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht and Sunita Rajwar.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Theatres

Releases: October 16

Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam takes charge of the legal battle against Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive. As the investigation brings together evidence, witness accounts and forensic findings, Nikam faces the challenge of establishing Kasab’s role in the attacks in court. The defence attempts to challenge the prosecution’s case, including Kasab’s claim that he was a minor and his shifting accounts of the events. Nikam must counter these arguments while ensuring that the trial follows due process.

Ranabaali

Theatres

Releases: October 16

Set in southern India during the Madras Famine of 1876-78, Ranabaali follows a warrior who refuses to submit to British rule as hunger and exploitation devastate his region. Ranabaali, a man from Rayalaseema, becomes a figure of resistance as British authorities tighten their control and impose policies that worsen the suffering of local communities. His opposition brings him into conflict with Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner who rules the region with force. Ranabaali’s wife, Jayamma, stands alongside him as the struggle intensifies. As famine pushes the population towards desperation, Ranabaali must protect his people while confronting the colonial administration.

Sacrifice

Netflix

Releases: October 16

A struggling movie star, Mike Tyler, attends a lavish charity gala on a Greek island, hoping the event will help revive his career. The gathering takes an unexpected turn when Joan, a radical activist, and her followers storm the gala and take the guests hostage. Joan believes a volcanic prophecy foretells an extinction-level catastrophe and that three people must be sacrificed to prevent it. Mike is among those chosen, alongside billionaire Ben Bracken and performer Katie. Forced to accompany their captors on a journey towards a volcano, the three must find a way to survive.