Being Heumann

Apple TV

Releases: November 10

In 1977, disability rights activist Judy Heumann refuses to accept a government that ignores her community’s demands for equality. Joining fellow protesters in San Francisco, she helps occupy a federal building, turning an act of defiance into a sustained campaign for change. As the occupation continues, the group must organise, support one another and confront officials unwilling to act. Ruth Madeley portrays Heumann in Siân Heder’s drama, with Mark Ruffalo among the ensemble cast. Based on true events and co-written by Heder and Rebekah Taussig, Being Heumann follows the friendships, disagreements and determination behind a landmark protest.

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The Empress Season 3

Netflix

Releases: November 12

Emperor Franz returns from the Sardinian War burdened by defeat and the deaths of thousands of soldiers. Elisabeth struggles to support him and protect their marriage, but his infidelity, hostility at court and her failing health drive her away from Vienna. Seeking recovery on a distant island, she encounters Hungarian revolutionary Count Andrássy, whose ideas and charm awaken new desires. Meanwhile, Maximilian and his wife Marie prepare for an imperial future in Mexico. Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant return in the third and final season of this historical drama. As private longing collides with political responsibility, Elisabeth must choose how to serve her people without surrendering her sense of self.

Laagi Chhoote Na

Theatres

Releases: November 13

Student leader Raja Mishra lives near Sonbhadra, where his friend Geeta loves him. He sees her as a companion, until the arrival of Kayanat, a Muslim research scholar from Aligarh, changes his life. As their friendship develops into romance, Raja introduces her to the villagers under a Hindu name, hoping to avoid social complications. But when Kayanat returns home and her marriage is arranged elsewhere, their relationship faces jealousy, violence and the weight of family expectations. Directed by Anand Kumar Tiwari, Laagi Chhoote Na stars Ashutosh Kumar, Deepra Mishra and Shalu Singh. Set in Uttar Pradesh, this romantic drama follows love tested by secrecy and competing loyalties.

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Heartland

Netflix

Releases: November 13

Former country music star Misty Jones has retreated from public life, but her niece’s disappearance draws her back to Nashville. Charlie Heart, a singer, has vanished, and Misty’s search takes her beyond the city’s stages into a world of concealed motives and dangerous secrets. As she follows the trail, Misty must confront the past she left behind and question the people she once knew. Jessica Chastain leads this mystery thriller, directed by Shana Feste, alongside Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes. Blending country music with family drama and suspense, Heartland follows a reluctant investigator whose search for answers becomes a reckoning with her own history.

Student Of The Year — After Dark

Disney Hotstar

Releases: November 13

When student Aayesha Malik dies mysteriously, her twin sister Aditi refuses to accept that it was an accident. She enters St Teresa Heritage School undercover, determined to discover what happened. Her search leads her into the fiercely contested Student of the Year competition, where Aayesha’s closest friends were also her fiercest rivals. As secrets emerge and suspicion spreads, Aditi must navigate shifting loyalties while staying ahead of those who could expose her.