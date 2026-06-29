For the first time, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has opened its Toshakhana collection to the public, giving Indian citizens a chance to bid for rare diplomatic gifts that were once available only to government officials.

The online auction, which began on June 8, features nearly 300 items, including luxury watches, gold jewellery, silver artefacts, ceremonial gifts and other collectables received by Indian officials during official foreign visits and meetings with world leaders.

Some of the biggest attractions include Rolex Yacht-Master II watches, a Kuwaiti gold jewellery set, a 20-gram Swiss gold biscuit, an Apple MacBook Pro, silver daggers, Persian tea sets and several decorative heritage items.

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The auction will remain open until 5 pm on June 30, 2026.

Public gets access to Toshakhana for the first time

This is the first time ordinary citizens have been allowed to buy items from the Toshakhana through a public e-auction. Earlier, gifts kept in the Toshakhana were not open for public sale. The only known auction was held in 1983, and it was limited to employees of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The change comes after the Toshakhana Rules, 2024, came into effect. Under the new rules, Indian citizens can register online and bid for selected diplomatic gifts through the official auction platform.

The government says the move will make the process more transparent while giving these valuable items new owners through an open bidding system.

What is the Toshakhana?

The Toshakhana is the government’s official storehouse for gifts and souvenirs received by Indian government officials from foreign governments, diplomats, heads of state, and more during official meetings and overseas visits.

These gifts are treated as government property because they represent diplomatic ties. The Ministry of External Affairs manages the Toshakhana under government rules that decide how these gifts are received, valued, stored and disposed of.

Nearly 300 gifts up for bidding

The auction catalogue includes a range of diplomatic gifts collected over several years. Among the items available are luxury Rolex watches, gold jewellery, silver daggers, sterling silver tea services, decorative silverware, porcelain crockery, Persian tea sets, Swiss gold collectables, premium carpets, traditional shawls, luxury perfumes, ceremonial decorative pieces, an Apple MacBook Pro and several souvenir collectables.

Some premium items have attracted strong interest since the auction opened.

The most talked-about pieces include Rolex Yacht-Master II luxury watches, a Kuwaiti gold jewellery set made by Al Arbash, a silver Khanjar from Oman, a sterling silver tea service crafted in London, an Indo-Persian tea service, an Egyptian silver carafe, a 20-gram Swiss gold biscuit made by Argor Heraeus, a gold-plated dragon ornamental silver box, a vintage silver cigar or cigarette case, an Apple MacBook Pro, a Tibetan carpet and several decorative silver artefacts.

The Rolex Yacht-Master II watches, which have reserve prices of around ₹16.5 lakh, have seen heavy bidding.

Auction ends on June 30

The online auction began on June 8 and will close at 5 pm on June 30, 2026. Winning bidders will receive their purchases after the auction process is completed.

The Ministry has also said that packing and delivery charges will be paid by the government, so successful bidders will not have to bear any shipping costs.