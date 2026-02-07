In a world grappling with excess—of consumption, waste, and speed—art is quietly slowing things down. Across contemporary practices, discarded materials are being reworked into thoughtful forms, proving that creativity can be as much about care and responsibility as it is about beauty. From recycled plastics and metal pipes to waste paper and industrial remnants, artists are turning what we throw away into objects that let one reflect on the power of labour, community and hope.

Reimagining the Ordinary

Jaipur-based designer and curator Ayush Kasliwal reimagines the charpai in a large-scale public art installation, The Charpai Project, installed at the India Art Fair. It transforms a humble, everyday object into a shared space for connection.

What the project playfully addresses is all the urgent themes—sustainable habitation, climate consciousness, and the importance of community in increasingly fragmented urban lives. Over time, the project has taken on multiple forms—an arena, a restaurant, a playground—each iteration responding to its site and audience. However, this time, Kasliwal’s project takes on a new dimension with digital intervention by Goji, an AI artist, who reinterprets the work through digital stories via screens projected on stacked charpais, echoing the movement and unpredictability of a Snakes and Ladders board.

Another powerful dialogue unfolds in Paresh Maity’s Recycle of Life. Drawing from childhood memories of street hawkers who traded in scrap metal, Maity has worked on charred wooden logs and recycled metal pipes to create a contemplative sculptural landscape. The installation, composed of 27 individual sculptures, speaks of cycles of decay and regeneration.

“Here recycling becomes a metaphor for existence itself— where forms dissolve and re-emerge, carrying traces of their past. Time is not linear but circular, suggesting that survival-ecological or human-depends not on purity, but on adaptation,” says the Padma Shri awardee artist.

In another strong portrayal of women’s various themes of births, recycling and regeneration, Mumbai-based artist Smriti Dixit highlights women’s work, which the patriarchal systems of production have overlooked by creating a division between the home, assumed to be the domestic space and the workplace, dedicated to men. Dixit says, “It’s about a celebration of the beauty of the ordinary. How rare it is to be ordinary today. Things don’t simply appear in nature—they germinate slowly, taking the time they need. I collaborate with daily objects, they’re more like memories of said visuals.” She experiments with different materials and visual vocabulary like tearing up paper, plucking yarn from fabric, stitching and crossing of threads.

Material Memory

Material memory plays a central role in Sonal Ambani’s The Last Stamp. Constructed from stainless steel timepieces, the work references the quiet disappearance of public postboxes, inspired by Denmark’s decision to remove them entirely. A vivid red arrow pierces through the structure, marking a cultural shift toward the digital. Yet Ambani invites participation: visitors write postcards that are mailed, while also receiving a digital record—preserving both touch and technology, nostalgia and progress. “Communication changes, forms evolve, but the human need to send, to connect, to be heard, remains constant,” adds Ambani.

ALSO READ Sustaina India: Climate story on our plates

Across galleries like Kalakriti Art Gallery, material experimentation continues to bridge personal memory with collective meaning. Sculptor Mayadhar Sahu carves marble, wood, and metal into imagined village landscapes that accommodate rural modesty with urban chaos. “There is an urgent need to document and preserve the cultural wealth of India. I have depicted the traditional village markets in Vadodara, portraying day to day life and capturing the memories of the land, the melancholy and celebration of the village imagery that is an iconic representation of the working class,” says Sahu, who creates an ideal homeland within a fictional framework.

Similarly, Bengaluru-based textile designer Pragati Mathur pushes sustainability through weaving, incorporating waste paper raffia, copper wire, and traditional techniques into luminous installations. Her works explore the five elements-earth, fire, water, air, and ether—bound together by copper, a material that conducts, oxidises, and transforms over time. “Today, when humanity feels disconnected from the natural world, my works urge a return to balance. It is a reminder that these elements don’t just surround us, they are within us,” adds Mathur.