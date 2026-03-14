1.Book: Building India’s Upstarts

Author: R Narasimhan

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 248, Price: Rs 499

For more than a decade, India’s startup ecosystem has been defined by billion-dollar valuations and aggressive venture funding. But as capital tightens and profitability regains primacy, a different narrative is emerging. Building India’s Upstarts argues that the next wave of breakout companies will not be unicorns built on investor capital, they will be upstarts built on operational discipline, cash flow and customer depth. In that way, the book reframes India’s entrepreneurial success model.

ALSO READ Making every girl visible: Book review of Every Last Girl

2. Book: Streetwise

Author:Lloyd Blankfein

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 400, Price: Rs 799

This memoir by the long-tenured CEO of Goldman Sachs shares hard-won wisdom gained from a life in global leadership. The book chronicles Lloyd Blankfein’s remarkable journey from public housing in Brooklyn to the Ivy League, and his rise from a small trading firm to the top of a Wall Street giant. It details his role as CEO at Goldman Sachs, where for a decade he led teams of top talent, navigated power dynamics, and steered the firm through stock market crashes.

3. Book: Water, Nature, Progress

Authors: Parameswaran Iyer, Arunabha Ghosh, Richard Damania

Publisher: Harper Collins

Pages: 296, Price: Rs 799

The impact of water on public health, energy, agriculture, urbanisation, infrastructure, manufacturing and human development is pervasive, making water resource management vital to the country’s future. Based on research, data and real-world case studies, the book presents a blueprint for action through policy reform, public

finance, private investment and behavioural change, charting the way forward.

4. Book: Chanakya and Sun Tzu

Authors: R Gopalakrishnan, Nirmala Isaac

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Pages: 192, Price: Rs 595

International trade provides access to resources and markets a country may lack, stimulating economic growth. This interdependence means nations benefit from each other’s success, creating a shared interest in maintaining stability. In this masterful interweaving, the authors highlight through history, ideas, trade, and culture how India and China should find ways to work together, despite their apparent differences.

5. Book: The Balancing Act

Authors: Nedra Glover Tawwab

Publisher: Hachette

Pages: 256, Price: Rs 699

Every relationship in our lives is a balancing act. If we give too much, we begin to lose ourselves. If we protect ourselves too much, we lose the closeness we all need. Getting the balance right is how we find more connection, authenticity, and joy. The Balancing Act is a roadmap for finding that balance. With her blend of clarity and compassion, therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab sheds light on healthy dependency, and how to achieve it.