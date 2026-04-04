1.Book: Water, Nature, Progress

Author: Parameswaran Iyer, Arunabha Ghosh, Richard Damania

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 296, Price: Rs 799

As the ultimate resource, the impact of water on public health, energy, agriculture, urbanisation, infrastructure, manufacturing and human development is pervasive, making water resource management vital to the country’s future. But, we have failed to pay it strategic attention. Based on in-depth research, data and real-world case studies, the book presents a blueprint for action through policy reform, public finance, private investment and behavioural change, charting the way forward.

2. Book: The Policy Self

Author: Nitin Saluja

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Pages: 190, Price: Rs 499

In his new book, The Policy Self, by Nitin Saluja distills nearly two decades across government, industry, and diplomacy into a rare exploration of the inner life of policy work. This is not a book of famous case studies. It is a guided tour of the quieter forces that shape influence: how practitioners think under pressure, choose their words, read a room, time an intervention, and hold their ground in ambiguity.

3. Book: A Touch of Genius

Edited by Rudrangshu Mukherjee

Publisher: Aleph Book Company

Pages: 848, Price: Rs 1499

This book brings together the work of all Indian (citizens, naturalised Indians, and erstwhile citizens) winners of the Nobel Prize. The book, which contains over 70 essays, stories, poems, songs, and prayers, is divided into ten sections. Each of them contains chapters that provide with extraordinary insights into the human condition, literature, art, science, religion, philosophy, politics, human rights, economics, and the world we live in.

4. Book: The Girls Are Not Fine

Authors: Harnidh Kaur

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 408, Price: Rs 499

Women are taught early that ‘fine’ is the only acceptable answer. Fine at work. Fine at home. Fine in relationships. Fine in bodies that are always being watched and measured. The Girls Are Not Fine is about what’s underneath all that fineness. Part confession, part cultural critique, part practical toolkit, the book moves through work, money, family, body, friendship, and love, not to fix anything, but to finally call it what it is.

5. Book: 50 Stories

Authors: Paul Zacharia

Publisher: Aleph Book Company

Pages: 360, Price: Rs 999

A young Jesus Christ in crisis goes for a shave at a barber’s shop. At a blood bank, a Dracula-esque figure draws in a youth. These and the other stories in this book are testament to the extraordinary imagination of Paul Zacharia. With erudition and dark humour, the author exposes human frailties, shows us how desire and sexuality can drive stunning outcomes, and portrays how the intertwining of religion and politics can only lead to disastrous ends.