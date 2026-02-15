The Muslim holy month of Ramadan 2026 is approaching, with fasting hours, suhoor (pre‑dawn meal) and iftar (sunset fast‑breaking) times varying widely depending on geography and seasonal daylight differences.

Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan by abstaining from food, drink and other physical needs from dawn until sunset for 29 or 30 days, a period of spiritual reflection and worship believed to commemorate the first revelations of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

When will Ramadan begin?

This year, Muslims will mark the beginning of Ramadan from the evening of February 17 with Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announcing the moon sighing date.

As Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, it begins about 10 to 12 days earlier each solar year. As a result, fasting hours and the time of day they fall change slightly each year.

In 2026, Ramadan will coincide with the late winter period in the Northern Hemisphere, which means shorter daylight hours and somewhat shorter fasting times, around 12 to 13+ hours per day on the first day. By contrast, in the Southern Hemisphere, where summer daylight is longer, fasting durations can exceed 14 hours on early days of Ramadan, Al Jazeera reported.

What will be suhoor and iftar timings?

The precise timing for suhoor and iftar vary not only by country but also by city. For example, in Jakarta, Indonesia, the first Ramadan suhoor is expected to begin around 04:38 am with iftar at approximately 6:16‑6:17 pm, yielding roughly 13‑hour fasting days, while in Karnataka, India, suhoor can occur near 05:29 am and iftar around 06:38 am, giving a similar daily duration of about 13 hours, according to iSubqo

In the UAE, is expected to begin at 5:29 am with the iftar at approximately 6:37 pm, while in the UK, pre-dawn meals can be consumed by 5:24 am and break their fast at around 5:26 pm. In Pakistan, suhoor meals can be consumed by 5:32 am with iftar meals being consumed at 6:17 pm.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, pre‑dawn meals can start close to 04:20 am with sunset iftar as late as 6:52‑7:02 pm, reflecting local daylight conditions closer to the equator.

As communities prepare spiritually and logistically for Ramadan this year, accurate local timetables for suhoor and iftar remain essential for observers to fulfil fasting obligations correctly.