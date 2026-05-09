The most valuable asset you will ever manage is one you rarely account for, your own brain. In an age of increased human longevity, chaotic careers, constant information overload, and rising cognitive demands, how well it functions is no longer a matter of curiosity but of consequence.

Beyond IQ

What stands out in The Invincible Brain from the very beginning is the author’s ability to demystify complexity without diluting it. The brain, often wrapped in dense scientific language, is brought alive through anecdotes, patient stories, and well-chosen examples that stay with you long after you have turned the page. One of the most powerful contributions of the book is its redefinition of intelligence. In a world that still leans heavily on narrow measures such as IQ, Fotuhi expands the idea into something far more inclusive and dynamic. Through his exploration of multiple intelligences, the reader begins to see that intelligence is not a single dimension but a wide spectrum. Emotional awareness, social adaptability, creativity, analytical ability, intuition, and even lifestyle choices all become part of the picture.

The section that outlines different types of intelligence is particularly engaging because it shifts the reader’s perspective inward. You begin to recognise strengths you may have overlooked and understand that what you once dismissed as ordinary may in fact be a form of intelligence in its own right. It reframes self-worth in a way that feels both grounded and liberating.

The writing does not rush. It builds understanding layer by layer, making even intricate ideas feel intuitive, almost as if the book is training your mind even as it explains it.

Fotuhi’s authority anchors the narrative without ever overwhelming it. Years of clinical practice and research form the foundation of the book, but what elevates it is the way this expertise is translated. There is a sense of conversation, of a doctor who has spent decades observing not just diseases but possibilities, and who understands that insight must be made usable to matter. The result is a tone that is both credible and reassuring.

The book is rich with moments that provoke reflection, often through small but striking pieces of trivia. One such example is the rigorous qualification process for London cab drivers, where candidates must master knowledge of over 25,000 streets and more than 60,000 points of interest across the city. It is a detail that feels almost unbelievable at first, yet it serves a deeper purpose. It reminds the reader that the human brain, when trained and challenged, is capable of far more than we typically assume.

Science of Growth

This idea is reinforced by one of the most memorable lines in the book: “what you use grows: what you don’t shrinks… you can increase your brain’s size and computing power at any age and stage of life.”

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What we choose to engage with, practise, and repeat shapes its structure and function over time. The science behind this optimism is presented with clarity and depth. Concepts such as neuroplasticity, neurogenesis, and the role of habits in shaping brain function are explained in a way that feels both rigorous and approachable.

The book does not shy away from complexity, but it ensures that the reader is never lost within it. For those who wish to explore further, the extensive references provided throughout the book offer a gateway into deeper research, reinforcing that the ideas presented are grounded in evidence.

What adds further weight to the book is its challenge to long-held beliefs about ageing and cognitive decline.

The notion that conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease are inevitable or purely genetic is examined and, in many ways, dismantled. Fotuhi argues convincingly that lifestyle factors, from diet and exercise to sleep and stress management, play a far more significant role than commonly understood. This shift from inevitability to influence is both reassuring and demanding.

The book begins by redefining intelligence and mindset, moves into the science of how the brain functions, addresses the realities and myths of ageing, and culminates in a detailed programme designed to enhance cognitive performance. This progression feels natural, almost inevitable, as if the reader is being prepared step by step to take control.

Among the most compelling elements of this programme is the concept of creating a personal ‘brain portfolio’. This encourages readers to assess their current cognitive strengths and weaknesses, set clear goals, and build a structured plan for improvement. It is a moment in the book where everything converges.

The science, the philosophy, and the practical advice come together to form something tangible. The programme itself spans multiple aspects of daily life, including physical fitness, sleep quality, nutrition, mindset, and targeted brain training. What makes it effective is not the novelty of each individual element, but the way they are integrated into a cohesive system. The message is clear. The brain does not respond to isolated changes. It responds to the totality of how we live.

The book also extends its scope into the rhythms of everyday living, bringing together practical strategies that anchor its scientific insights. It addresses insomnia not as an isolated condition but as a critical lever for cognitive health, explores the relationship between nutrition and the brain through the lens of the gut-brain connection, and examines stress with a level of precision that goes beyond general advice, including ways to measure and actively manage it. The inclusion of brain fitness calculators further reinforces its applied approach, offering readers tools to quantify, track, and take greater ownership of their cognitive well-being.

Throughout the book, there is a consistent effort to bring the discussion back to the human experience.

Behind the science are stories of individuals navigating memory loss, cognitive challenges, and the desire to perform better in their personal and professional lives. These stories ground the book, reminding the reader that the stakes are deeply personal.

In a world defined by information overload, constant distraction, and increasing longevity, the question of how we maintain and enhance cognitive function becomes more pressing.

What ultimately sets The Invincible Brain apart is its tone. It is optimistic without being naive, ambitious without being unrealistic. It does not promise instant transformation, nor does it reduce complexity to simplistic solutions. Instead, it offers something more enduring, practical and what science has proven. By the time one reaches the final pages, something shifts almost imperceptibly. There is a confidence that emerges from this realisation, a sense that the trajectory of one’s cognitive life is not pre-written but shaped by everyday choices, often small and unremarkable, yet powerful in their cumulative effect.

How we live decides how our brains age. That is reason enough to read this book.

Srinath Sridharan is an author, corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards

The Invincible Brain: The Clinically Proven Plan to Age-Proof Your Brain and Stay Sharp for Life

Dr Majid Fotuhi

Pp 352, Rs 699