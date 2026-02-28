It’s not a cat video, and the lone penguin clip is old in internet years. But if you’ve spent any time scrolling through Instagram or X over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve come across a tiny monkey hauling around an orangutan plushie nearly his own size.

Abandoned by his mother and left to navigate the complex world of macaque society on his own, Punch, or Punch-kun as he is affectionately known in Japanese, has found comfort in the unlikeliest of companions, a plush orangutan from IKEA. In doing so, the six-month-old Japanese macaque has transformed private loneliness into a public outpouring of affection, becoming one of the internet’s most beloved animal stars. From self-confessed internet junkies to Manchester United cult hero Javier Hernandez, viewers across the world have found themselves unexpectedly moved by his story.

Located just outside Tokyo, Ichikawa City Zoo became the unlikely epicentre of a global viral moment. Punch was born there in July last year, but his start in life was far from easy. According to zoo officials, his biological mother rejected him shortly after birth, likely due to the stress of a difficult delivery during an intense summer heatwave. Without maternal care, Punch had to be hand-raised by zookeepers. But when the time came in January to reintegrate him into the troop, he faced a daunting transition.

Reintegration is essential as a macaque cannot remain isolated from its species. Yet the process can be socially unforgiving. Viral clips show Punch tentatively approaching older monkeys, seeking interaction, only to be brushed aside or swatted away. To human viewers, the scenes resemble playground rejection, an optic that tugs sharply at the heart.

Recognising that Punch appeared to crave physical comfort and also looking for ways to help him build muscle strength, zookeepers introduced a plush orangutan toy from IKEA’s Djungelskog line. The response was immediate. Punch latched onto the toy, carrying it everywhere, clinging to it between social attempts, and rarely letting it out of sight.

Global Retail Frenzy

What might have remained a quiet enrichment strategy inside a suburban zoo quickly exploded into a global phenomenon. Videos of Punch have racked up tens of millions of views, with several clips surpassing the 30-million mark. Fan art and memes have proliferated. Visitors have lined up outside the zoo hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Comment sections brim with declarations of devotion — “You may have been abandoned by your birth mummy, but we all love you, little guy,” one user wrote. Another confessed to “three days in a row crying over Punch.” The hashtag #HangInTherePunch began trending, while fan pages amassed hundreds of thousands of followers.

The commercial ripple effect has been equally swift. IKEA reported a noticeable uptick in sales of its Djungelskog orangutan plush. In Australia, sales reportedly surged by more than 200% in a single week, with nearly 1,000 units sold across stores and online during that period. The $18 toy sold out in Singapore.

Leaning into the cultural moment, the Swedish retailer featured imagery of a toy monkey hugging the orangutan in promotional posts. “Sometimes family is who we find along the way,” read one message shared by IKEA India. IKEA Japan also donated additional plush toys to the zoo, posting photographs of the donated pile with a caption expressing hope that Punch would find comfort and gradually adjust to the troop.

The wave of brand participation extended beyond IKEA. Several Indian companies, from Nykaa Man to Tata Motors and Bistro by Blinkit, tapped into the emotional resonance of the moment, incorporating themes of comfort, companionship and resilience into their social media marketing.

Social Negotiation

Not all reactions, however, have been celebratory. Some viewers described the troop’s behaviour toward Punch as ‘bullying’, calling for intervention. In response, Ichikawa City Zoo issued a measured statement explaining that while Punch is sometimes scolded, he demonstrates strong resilience and recovers quickly. The repeated rebuffs, the zoo noted, are part of the natural social negotiation that ultimately helps young macaques establish their place within the group. Most recent footage shows that Punch is finally bonding and being accepted by other monkeys in the group and staying close to a larger monkey.

Punch may never grasp the scale of his fame. He will not know that strangers across continents are rooting for him as he inches toward acceptance within his troop. But in an internet ecosystem often saturated with outrage and division, a six-month-old monkey and his oversized toy have created a shared moment of tenderness. For millions watching, Punch is a reminder of vulnerability, resilience and the universal longing to belong, even if, sometimes, comfort comes in the shape of a stuffed orangutan.