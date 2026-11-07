Belonging: A Journey of Love

Sonia Gandhi

HarperCollins India

Rs 1299

Pp 544

One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider’s view of India’s journey. In a voice at once perceptive and modest, she shares her insights into identity, duty, and the meaning of home. In this book, the once famously reticent Sonia Gandhi opens up with warmth and candour to tell the story of her remarkable life, from her childhood in post-war Veneto; to the romance that brings her to India; to the shattering losses that will reshape not only her own future but also that of her adopted home.

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TRADE WORLD

The Ties That Bound Our Past and Could Unravel Our Future

Ed Conway

Penguin India

Rs 799, Pp 512

The bestselling author explores how trade made the modern world—and what its unravelling could mean—through bread, cloth and cars. Behind them lie networks of labour, transport, commerce and political negotiation that connect people across borders. Ed Conway follows these connections to explain how trade has shaped human history—and why its future matters to us all.

ORAL HISTORY

Penguin India

Edited by Bipan Chandra, Mridula Mukherjee & Aditya Mukherjee

Rs 1499, Pp 788

What did it mean to live through India’s struggle for independence? And how did those who participated in it remember the events, disagreements and decisions that shaped the nation? The authors bring together recollections recorded during an oral-history project initiated in the 1980s. The collection features voices from across public life, including freedom fighters, political leaders, writers and industrialists.

THE CONSTITUTION AND THE PEOPLE

Anurag Bhaskar

Penguin India

Rs 499, Pp 312

Anurag Bhaskar challenges persistent myths about the Constitution, its origins, its scope, its socio-political impact and explores the historical context, lived experiences, and real-life stories that illuminate the Constitution’s continuing relevance in contemporary India This is a book intended for citizens who do not possess formal legal training but wish to understand the foundational document of their nation.

The Sunny Side of Franz Kafka

AMaria Moreira

Penguin India

Rs 799

Pp 240

This collection brings together moments of humour, tenderness and encouragement from Kafka’s letters to lovers, friends and family. The result is an encounter with a writer whose reputation for darkness has often overshadowed his capacity to console.