The Great Indian Budget

Subhash Chandra Garg

Hachette

Pp 376, Rs 799

Subhash Chandra Garg, India’s former finance secretary and economic affairs secretary, has spent years inside the room where the Union Budget is actually made, long before it reaches the floor of Parliament. In The Great Indian Budget, he pulls back the curtain on the Finance Ministry’s midnight meetings, the fine print that moves markets, and the tug of war between political compulsion and fiscal arithmetic where a few crores here or there can reshape millions of lives.

Dusk or Dawn?

Kiran Karnik

Speaking Tiger Books

Pp 304, Rs 699

What might India become in a world where the certainties of yesterday no longer hold? For Kiran Karnik, the answer begins with taking both the country’s possibilities and its problems seriously. Few writers can bring to the questions facing India the breadth of experience that Karnik has acquired over a lifetime at the forefront of technological and institutional change. He draws on that experience to consider the forces reshaping our world.

Co-Existence

Ethan Mollick

Penguin Random House

Pp 256, Rs 1,299

We are entering a new era. AI systems can already outperform humans in some domains while failing spectacularly in others. They can act as collaborators, researchers, strategists and creators… yet they can also produce falsehoods, generate convincing nonsense and fail unpredictably. The challenge is no longer simply adopting new technology. Ethan Mollick argues that the future of AI will not be defined by replacement, but by interaction.

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For Gaza

Jeet Thayil, Pascalle Burton

HarperCollins

Pp 356, Rs 799

For Gaza is a collection of artists responding to the ongoing, live-streamed, inhumane and devastating obliteration of a civilian population — the displaced Palestinians, mostly women, children and the elderly of Gaza and the West Bank. Edited by writers Jeet Thayil and Pascalle Burton, the list of contributors includes artists on the ground in Gaza, as well prize-winning writers from India, Australia, Europe and the US.

The Land of Monsoons and Martyrs

Salil Tripathi

Aleph Book Company

Pp 544, Rs 1,299

Between March and December 1971, the Pakistani army committed atrocities on an unprecedented scale in the country’s eastern wing. From that brutal violence, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation, but the wounds have continued to fester. In this revised and updated edition, Salil Tripathi travels the length and breadth of the country, probing the trauma through interviews with hundreds of Bangladeshis.