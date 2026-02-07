The Ground Breaker

Kanwal Rekhi

HarperCollins

Pp 288, Rs 799

Dubbed the ‘Godfather of the Silicon Valley’s Indian Mafia’, Kanwal Rekhi rubbed shoulders with luminaries such as Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs on his meteoric ascent in the tech industry. In The Ground Breaker, Rekhi shares a firsthand account of what it meant to be an American at the dawn of the digital age, what it means to be an American now amid massive change and uncertainty, and why democracy is crucial to the role entrepreneurs play in moving the world toward a better tomorrow.

How to AI

Christopher Mims

Hachette

Pp 256, Rs 1,850

AI is nothing to be afraid of. After all, AI is merely software. It’s great at some things and terrible at others. But for workers who take time to experiment with and develop expertise, AI will make them more productive and more creative, saving them time, and boosting their income. In How to AI, Wall Street Journal columnist Christopher Mims introduces readers to people just like them who are at the forefront of using AI in the world of work.

How Great Ideas Happen

George Newman

Hachette

Pp 304, Rs 599

Great ideas are all around us, waiting to be discovered. Here’s how to find them. We’re used to imagining creativity as a lightbulb moment—sudden, mysterious, reserved for the gifted few. But what if ideas aren’t conjured from thin air? What if they’re discovered – more like precious artifacts that we unearth and refine? In this book, cognitive scientist George Newman draws on cutting-edge research to show that creativity isn’t magic, it’s method.

Glyph

Ali Smith

Penguin Random House

Pp 288, Rs 899

A standalone work that uncovers a narrative hidden within her 2024 novel Gliff, Glyph is among Smith’s most urgent and politically resonant books to date. The book engages with contemporary warfare, including the war in Gaza and the deaths of journalists in Ukraine; the normalisation of violence through drones and distant killing; political tensions in the UK; and the erosion of shared truth through the manipulation of language.

Rebel English Academy

Mohammed Hanif

Penguin Random House

Pp 320, Rs 799

In a time of political unrest, a small English tuition centres becomes an unlikely refuge for those caught in the storm. When Sabiha arrives with secrets and a painful past, her story begins to unfold through writing. With dark humour and insight, this novel explores faith, authority, desire and dissent in modern Pakistan. Rebel English Academy is a novel about political power, religion, education, sexuality, and dissent.