Long India

Harsh Madhusudan

Penguin Random House

Pp 368, Rs 799

The challenges are real. The rupee has been falling, foreign investors have been selling, AI seems to be bypassing India, the cities are getting more crowded, goods trade deficit is increasing, the politics is getting noisier and many expect the middle-income trap will catch up with India. Yet Harsh Madhusudan’s Long India makes the case that India, the world’s fastest growing major economy, is today the most attractive risk-adjusted investment for investors globally.

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Turning Red into Black

Robin Banerjee

Hachette

Pp 304, Rs 699

From Steve Jobs being ousted from Apple to Nvidia surviving on a month’s cash reserves, the greatest comebacks in business history share one thing: the belief that failure is never final. Turning Red into Black is your definitive guide to reversing a business slump and transforming crisis into opportunity. Drawing on riveting real-world turnarounds across industries and continents, this book diagnoses what ails struggling businesses and prescribes the right remedies.

Profits, Prophets, Coaches and Kings

Jared Diamond

Penguin Random House

Pp 352, Rs 1,299

We are used to telling stories of success and failure through the people at the top. A visionary CEO transforms a business. A president changes a nation’s future. A coach takes a struggling team to victory. But how much of an outcome can be attributed to one person — and how much depends on the conditions in which they lead? In this book, Jared Diamond investigates this question across four spheres: politics and history, business, sport and religion.

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Hyperscale

Paris Marx

Hachette

Pp 288, Rs 699

The cloud is an ethereal world of convenience and freedom. A place where memories and messages live nowhere and everywhere. But on the ground, sprawling server farms power our online world – while plundering our physical one. Delving into the labyrinthine industry of data centres that are now multiplying at an alarming rate, Hyperscale is an urgent exposé of the ruinous physical infrastructure of the digital age.

Harish Goes to France

Harish Bhat

Penguin Random House

Pp 244, Rs 399

When Harish Bhat gets an invite to Cannes, he starts to look up and enquire to people the ‘things to do’. What follows is eventful trip filled with unusual encounters and most unique experiences — discovering various kinds of baguettes to admiring the French reverie or slow looking at the exquisite art. While landscapes and time are temporal, the author brings to life the humour, charm, and surprises of everyday experiences.