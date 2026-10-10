Gandhi’s Hinduism

Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Aleph Book Company

Pp 208, Rs 699

What did Hinduism mean to Mahatma Gandhi? What shaped his understanding of God, religion, and humanity? Through Mahatma Gandhi’s own words, Gopalkrishna Gandhi explores the religious convictions that lay at the heart of the Mahatma’s life. The book explores themes ranging from Rama, the Gita, fasting, prayer, and pilgrimage to untouchability, conscience, his ‘inner voice’, truth, and the meaning of dharma.

Chandua

Edited by Premjish Achari & Sibdas Sengupta

Odisha Craft Odyssey

Rs6,500

Chandua: Canopies of Labour brings together fieldwork, archival research, visual documentation and artisanal biographies to examine Odisha’s appliqué traditions beyond the finished craft object. The publication is the outcome of nine months of intensive research across 45 craft clusters. The research records not only the forms and techniques associated with appliqué, but also the knowledge, working processes and lived experiences that have sustained the tradition.

A Queer Shade of Saffron

Shastri Akella

HarperCollins

Pp 248, Rs 599

A Queer Shade of Saffron — a collection of sensuous and wise short stories — plunges into the heart of desire and explores the endless possibilities of gender, sex and longing across India. It claims ‘queering’ as a daring act of destabilising old, rigid hierarchies. Steeped in cinematic detail and written with a delicate economy of language, A Queer Shade of Saffron explores South Asian experiences of queerness and queering with empathy.

Animals

Raghu Rai & Maneka Gandhi

HarperCollins

Pp 208, Rs 3,999

In this juxtaposition rests a hope — to rekindle the spirit of co-existence among living beings. Through the lens of one of the country’s leading photo-journalists, Raghu Rai, witness another India that remains mostly unnoticed — or other-wise viciously brutalised. With a powerful introduction by animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi, Animals is for everyone who believes in a more equal, just world, where all that breathes, breathes freely.

Partita

Barbara Kingsolver

Hachette

Pp 352, Rs 1,999

From the globally bestselling author of Demon Copperhead comes Partita, a powerful story of music, loss, love and the complicated ways we find our way forward. At the heart of the novel is Livia Bohusz, an 11-year-old girl trying to find her way through the loss of her beloved brother, Cyrus. It is music that gives Livia her solace. She finds in it a quiet rapture, and eventually, the possibility of a life beyond the world she has always known.