Ryan Roslansky & Aneesh Raman

HarperCollins

Pp 272, Rs 799

The future of work is not a distant horizon. It is being built right now. While some of us are experimenting and adapting with AI, most of us are feeling anxious and uncertain, navigating rapid changes with outdated playbooks. We’re relying on old career advice which assumes that the tasks you do at work are static, that the skills you learned in school last decades and that success comes from moving up a predictable ladder. That’s the old world of work. Open to Work offers a new path forward.

Plastic Inc

Beth Gardiner

Hachette

Pp 352, Rs 799

Plastic is everywhere in our daily lives. But the companies making it—oil & petrochemical giants like ExxonMobil and INEOS—are hiding in plain sight. Because for all the vivid coverage of where plastic ends up, there is remarkably little discussion of where it comes from. In a shocking investigative deep dive, award-winning journalist Beth Gardiner exposes the truth of the vast, rapacious industry flooding our world with plastic.

Burnout Highway

Anmol Diddan

Greenleaf Book Group

Pp 278, Rs 1,582

You know the feeling: chronic workplace stress along with a sense of ineffectiveness. That’s burnout. Burnout Highway demystifies this increasingly collective suffering by exploring the larger context that runs all our lives. The author examines how societal conditioning, corporate ladder dynamics, and economic pressures influence our work and presents readers with a systematic framework for navigating the challenges of burnout.

The Supreme Gift

Paulo Coelho

HarperCollins

Pp 112, Rs 499

Love is the core of Paulo Coelho’s message. In The Supreme Gift he adapts the classic wisdom of the 19th-century biologist, Henry Drummond St Paul, offering a powerful message that will help us incorporate love into our daily lives to experience all its transformational power. Henry Drummond defined love as the culmination of nine elements. Reflecting on this, Paulo Coelho brings us on his own journey of deepening his practice of love.

The Pralaya Prophecy

Mridula Ramesh

Hachette

Pp 424, Rs 599

When his father vanishes, Rajan becomes the last keeper of an ancient prophecy with only one thing left to live for—daughter Lakshmi. But an explosion in their village forces father and daughter to flee, finding refuge in Lakshmi’s school teacher, Swati. Guided by street-smart, imperturbable Thangam, they set off on a quest where Vaishnavite lore merges with climate science and the occult, seeking to unlock a mysterious and powerful force.