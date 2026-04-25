I want to write, I want to paint The earth here is not brown but blood red shining like a bride in the night spring snow slowly disappears in the fading light of God’s sinning flesh behind my courtyard a savage war unfolds— windows shattered smoke rising violent moonbeams crossing borders I see a genie in the park gathering half-burnt lipsticks from the bodies of runaway girls stones tall and tattooed whisper through blistered lips as if waiting for their mother’s wedding I say it clearly now— I do not want to die I want to write and I want to paint
The country of burnt cotton saree My country does not exist on maps or in the atlas— I see it in the eyes of pigeons and parrots, often I gather it from the memories of my mother’s burnt cotton saree, or trace its shape in the tears of blind carpet weavers, people say my country is made of ancient silk thread, six inches long: one blue, another red, and the third green, I do not know whether it is a quadrangular figure or a square. I have not observed its resemblance in any other country of the New or Old World, my father speaks in a hilarious accent; you cannot make sense of his race or religion, like the fragrance of a ghazal in any language. My ignorance of geography is terrible— I search my pockets for coins of Pompeii while buying spicy bread in my neighbourhood. In the day my country shrinks like a shrimp, in the night it swells like a pregnant elephant— carrying a wild, secret adventure, these days, when I travel, I hear them say those without a country can go anywhere; I bite my lips, resist, and surrender to the blockade in the bleeding sea.
Blond blackbirds in the city The lips of my city slowly swell, split by the bites of famished cats— streets, sleepy dark-chocolate tunnels, a shared address no one dares to speak, salt on the tongue—soldiers clean their guns, eyes glazed by flickering adult films in the desert, as if hunger could be rehearsed, as if war could be softened by shadows, I see nuns hurriedly bury women and children, killed in a candlelight bombing at the school— wax and bone melting into the dew light, perhaps one day the blond blackbirds will fracture the sky, will break the silence over who blindfolded the beastly tanks, who taught glittering metal to forget its own reflection, what are you doing? I am dreaming— my sons and daughters hammer their nails into the broken windows of our names, I hide inside my charred skin, press my tongue into memory until it tastes like smoke, like iron like forgetting, why am I the only one not frightened, or the only one who remembers how to be afraid?
Memory of the bridge my father built I am a psychiatrist, full of sunshine. When I am not in my clinic, I play cards with wailing lilies in disguise. Every night I sleep alone, with bags of unclaimed helmets in my room, as if they had eyes watching me— fearful of making a mistake. How strange: killing people in a slaughterhouse is not a crime. There is nothing left of language after you have cleaned its bones, festering like ancient orchids. There is no cure for feuding nations over mushroom clouds— everything is predetermined and repetitive, even the memory of the bridge my father built. Is it blood or ink we sacrifice? Will war ever end? I am not sure.
Ashwani Kumar is a poet and political scientist, currently a visiting professor in the United States. His most recent book is Map of Memories (2025)