I want to write, I want to paint

The earth here is not brown but

blood red

shining like a bride in the night

spring snow slowly disappears

in the fading light of God’s

sinning flesh

behind my courtyard a savage war unfolds—

windows shattered smoke rising

violent moonbeams crossing borders

I see a genie in the park

gathering half-burnt lipsticks

from the bodies of runaway girls

stones tall and tattooed

whisper through blistered lips

as if waiting

for their mother’s wedding

I say it clearly now—

I do not want to die

I want to write and I want to paint

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The country of burnt cotton saree

My country does not exist on maps

or in the atlas—

I see it in the eyes of pigeons

and parrots,

often I gather it from the memories

of my mother’s burnt cotton saree,

or trace its shape in the tears of blind carpet weavers,

people say my country is made of ancient silk thread,

six inches long:

one blue, another red, and the

third green,

I do not know whether it is a quadrangular figure

or a square.

I have not observed its resemblance

in any other country of the New or

Old World,

my father speaks in a hilarious accent;

you cannot make sense of his race

or religion,

like the fragrance of a ghazal in

any language.

My ignorance of geography is terrible—

I search my pockets for coins of Pompeii

while buying spicy bread in my neighbourhood.

In the day my country shrinks like

a shrimp,

in the night it swells like a pregnant elephant—

carrying a wild, secret adventure,

these days, when I travel, I hear

them say

those without a country can

go anywhere;

I bite my lips, resist, and surrender

to the blockade in the bleeding sea.

Blond blackbirds in the city

The lips of my city slowly swell,

split by the bites of famished cats—

streets, sleepy dark-chocolate tunnels,

a shared address no one dares to speak,

salt on the tongue—soldiers clean

their guns,

eyes glazed by flickering adult films in the desert,

as if hunger could be rehearsed,

as if war could be softened by shadows,

I see nuns hurriedly bury women

and children,

killed in a candlelight bombing at

the school—

wax and bone melting into the

dew light,

perhaps one day the blond blackbirds will fracture the sky,

will break the silence over

who blindfolded

the beastly tanks, who taught

glittering metal

to forget its own reflection,

what are you doing? I am dreaming—

my sons and daughters hammer

their nails

into the broken windows of our names,

I hide inside my charred skin,

press my tongue into memory

until it tastes like smoke, like iron

like forgetting,

why am I the only one not frightened,

or the only one who remembers how

to be afraid?

Memory of the bridge my father built

I am a psychiatrist, full

of sunshine.

When I am not in my clinic,

I play cards with wailing lilies

in disguise.

Every night I sleep alone,

with bags of unclaimed helmets in

my room,

as if they had eyes watching me—

fearful of making a mistake.

How strange:

killing people in a slaughterhouse is not a crime.

There is nothing left of language

after you have cleaned its bones,

festering like ancient orchids.

There is no cure for feuding nations

over mushroom clouds—

everything is predetermined

and repetitive,

even the memory of the bridge my father built.

Is it blood or ink we sacrifice?

Will war ever end?

I am not sure.

Ashwani Kumar is a poet and political scientist, currently a visiting professor in the United States. His most recent book is Map of Memories (2025)