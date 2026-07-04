For decades, buying a blockbuster video game meant walking into a store and coming home with something that is beyond a play. There were glossy manuals, fold-out maps, artwork, soundtrack CDs and, most importantly, the game disc itself inside a chunky rectangle plastic box. That is now fading, and the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 may prove to be its biggest turning point yet.

When Rockstar Games opened global pre-orders for GTA 6, it confirmed that even buyers opting for the ‘physical’ edition from stores will not receive a game disc. Instead, the box will contain a download code that allows players to install the game digitally. While boxed copies will continue to be sold through retailers, they will effectively serve as packaging for a digital purchase.

The decision has sparked disappointment among collectors and long-time fans of the franchise, many of whom had hoped Rockstar would continue the tradition of shipping one of gaming’s biggest releases on disc. The studio has so far given no indication that a physical disc edition will arrive later. For the uninitiated, it’s the same as one is waiting for a favourite author to release her latest book, but it’s only to be sold on Kindle.

The game is scheduled to launch globally on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS. A PC version has not yet been announced. In India, the standard edition has been priced at Rs 5,999, while the ultimate edition will cost Rs 7,499. The move reflects a shift that has been transforming the video game industry over the past decade. Digital downloads now account for the overwhelming majority of game sales globally, powered by online stores such as Steam, the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace.

High-speed internet, cloud storage and automatic updates have made downloading games more convenient than purchasing physical media, especially easier for tier-II areas where game stores are not widely available. The growing popularity of consoles without disc drives has only pushed this trend. According to Mat Piscatella, senior director and video game industry adviser at market research firm Circana, more than half of Xbox Series consoles sold in the US no longer include a physical drive, while over a quarter of PlayStation 5 consoles are also digital-only.

For publishers, digital distribution also offers advantages, such as no manufacturing and shipping costs, reduced inventory management and companies can sell directly to consumers. Players receive instant access to new releases and updates without changing discs, while publishers retain greater control over pricing and distribution. Some industry observers believe Rockstar may also have had practical reasons for abandoning discs for its biggest release.

Chris Scullion, deputy editor of Video Games Chronicle, has suggested that avoiding physical media could help reduce the risk of game files being extracted and leaked before launch. The decision is especially symbolic because the GTA franchise has long been associated with blockbuster physical launches.

Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold nearly 230 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling entertainment products in history. The same has been true for several other gaming giants. Sony’s God of War Ragnarok, CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and numerous Call of Duty titles have all had massive physical sales. Many older boxed editions included collectible extras such as maps, art books or soundtrack CDs that became prized possessions for fans.

A niche market continues to exist for boxed console games through retailers, online marketplaces and specialised pre-owned gaming stores.However, the overall market has shrunk dramatically. Industry estimates suggest spending on physical games has fallen by nearly

87% since its peak in 2008. Increasingly, physical editions themselves contain little more than a download code, especially on PC, where optical drives have largely disappeared.

As one of the most anticipated entertainment launches in recent history, GTA 6 is likely to sell millions of copies regardless of its format. Yet its decision to ship without a disc may be remembered as more than a packaging change and marks the moment when one of gaming’s biggest franchises acknowledged that the industry’s future is no longer something players can hold in their hands.