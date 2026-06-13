A new blood test reveals the possibility of predicting lung cancer at least five years in advance. What does the blood test bode for patients? Dr Harit Chaturvedi, chief executive officer and clinical head of the Apollo Oncology Network, says: “Knowing an individual’s risk or diagnosing lung cancer early is the first step toward better outcomes. Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer in high-risk populations is already part of screening guidelines. Several blood tests are currently in different phases of development. Among them, the Shield blood test by Guardant, which has a sensitivity of about 75%, has received FDA approval. If lung cancer is diagnosed early, the probability of cure increases significantly.”

What are the survival rates for lung cancer if caught early?

Like all malignancies, both tumour biology (the type of cancer) and tumour burden (the stage of the disease) together determine the outcome. In the early stages, lung cancers are generally easier to manage and are associated with good survival outcomes. More than 75% of patients with Stage 1 lung cancer can be cured. However, delayed diagnosis is associated with high mortality.

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Are there any preventive drugs for lung cancer that could be administered if the blood test is positive?

No preventive drugs are available for lung cancer as of today. However, lifestyle modifications and quitting tobacco can help reduce the risk. If a person tests positive through screening and is diagnosed at an early stage, the treatment outcomes are generally better than in patients who are diagnosed after developing symptoms, when the disease has often progressed to an advanced stage.

In a country where pollution is high and beedi smoking is rampant, what is the lung cancer burden in India?

India detects more than 90,000 new lung cancer cases every year. Despite advances in treatment, fewer than 10% of patients achieve good outcomes. Late diagnosis remains one of the major challenges in improving survival rates and reducing the overall burden of the disease.

What are the general precautions against lung cancer advised for the general population?

The most effective way to reduce the risk of lung cancer is to avoid the factors known to cause the disease. Tobacco smoking remains the leading cause, making complete cessation essential. In addition, reducing exposure to air pollution wherever possible may help lower the risk of developing lung cancer.