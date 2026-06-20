Motherhood is often celebrated as a journey of joy and fulfilment. But what about rage, grief, exhaustion and the unsettling sense of becoming someone entirely new? Aadyam Theatre’s Belly of the Beast, to be performed in Delhi and Mumbai, written by Kalki Koechlin and Sheena Khalid and directed by Khalid, explores those less-discussed realities through a blend of shadow puppetry, live music, movement and mythic imagery. Koechlin and Khalid speak with FE about creating a play that challenges conventional narratives around motherhood. Edited excerpts:

The women in Belly of the Beast transform into creatures such as dragons, vampires and werewolves. How did you decide which emotions or experiences each creature would embody?

Kalki Koechlin: We didn’t pre-plan which creature represented which emotion. We explored each mythical being through improvisation—how a dragon feels with fire inside it, or how a vampire experiences confinement and avoids the light. Through those explorations, we found parallels with pregnancy and motherhood—overheating, severe itching, rage and many other experiences. It evolved collaboratively in the rehearsal room, especially with actors who brought their own experiences of parenting into the process.

As both writer and performer, was there a scene that changed significantly during rehearsals?

Kalki Koechlin: We didn’t begin with a fully written script. We had a structure and knew the journey of each woman, but the scenes themselves emerged during rehearsals. Everyone would try out the same moments, regardless of whose scene it was. Sometimes all five actors would come together to express the emotions of a single character. The work was discovered rather than imposed.

Motherhood can profoundly reshape identity. How did your own experience influence the play?

Kalki Koechlin: I don’t think women are given enough space to mourn the transformation that comes with becoming a mother. Because motherhood is considered so wonderful, there’s little room to acknowledge what has been lost — freedom, independence or parts of one’s former self. But that mourning is a necessary part of the transformation. The play grew from that idea: recognising the hardships before celebrating the wonders.

The production moves between domestic moments and mythic landscapes. How did you balance the ordinary and the fantastical?

Kalki Koechlin: Music was key. Guy Hershberg’s score can lift a scene into another realm. Shadow puppetry also helped create a sense of scale and grandeur. We wanted to reflect how enormous a mother’s inner world can feel, even within everyday situations.

The title Belly of the Beast evokes danger, transformation and survival. What inspired it?

Kalki Koechlin: For a long time, we considered calling the play Is This Normal? because that’s a question mothers ask constantly. Is it normal to feel rage? Is it normal to feel overwhelmed? But we wanted a title that captured the larger, mythical dimension of the experience. Belly of the Beast suggests being at the centre of something much bigger than yourself and trying to remain grounded through immense change.

Sheena Khalid: To be in the belly of the beast is to be in the thick of it. That’s exactly what pregnancy and motherhood feel like — intense and all-consuming.

What do you think will surprise audiences most?

Kalki Koechlin: Perhaps the irreverence. There are gaalis, humour and moments that challenge the idealised image of motherhood. We know motherhood is extraordinary, but it can also be repetitive, exhausting and disorienting. We wanted to make room for all those truths.

The production combines shadow puppetry, live music and movement. How do these elements serve the story?

Sheena Khalid: They are not decorative. The music and puppets are co-actors on stage. Theatre rarely stays confined to realism, and these elements help us take audiences on an emotional journey.

What possibilities did shadow puppetry open up?

Sheena Khalid: We weren’t interested in depicting anything literally. Shadow puppetry allowed us to explore the hidden selves of these women. A character may seem completely in control, but internally she might feel like a dragon. The shadows gave us a way to visualise those emotional realities.

What drew you to blending realism with surreal imagery?

Sheena Khalid: Motherhood itself exists in that space. It is rooted in everyday life, but it can also feel strange, overwhelming and transformative. We wanted the production to embrace both those dimensions at once.