The high-end gaming controller market is undergoing a significant transformation, with manufacturers moving beyond simple button remapping and paddles to include key innovations such as faster polling, magnetic thumbsticks, modular hardware and even built-in displays.

GameSir, known for its special edition controllers that are based on video games, has shared a teaser for another special edition controller based on an upcoming video game. According to posts shared on its social media accounts in late September, the global gaming peripheral brand plans to launch a new controller based on the upcoming AAA video game, Phantom Blade Zero. So far its G7 Pro controller has a Wuchang: Fallen Feathers edition, a Nioh 3 edition, a Zenless Zone Zero edition, and a Dragon’s Dogma 2 edition.

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Earlier this month, Nacon, a leading video game publisher and designer of premium gaming accessories, also announced the upcoming release of the Revolution 5 Unlimited (R5U), its new premium controller that has been officially licensed for PS5 consoles. The R5U is building on the success of its Revolution range among competitive and professional players.

Another major release in the recent past has been the SteelSeries’ Aeon Pro, also launched in September, for Xbox and PC. The Aeon Pro is aimed squarely at competitive players who move between platforms. Its biggest innovation is the QuickSwitch Dock System, which allows the controller to move between Xbox and PC without repeatedly pairing or reconnecting.

It also introduces an OLED screen for changing profiles and settings, Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, four remappable rear paddles, interchangeable stick caps and two hot-swappable batteries. The dual-battery arrangement is particularly different from conventional premium controllers: while one battery powers the controller, the other can charge in the dock. SteelSeries says this effectively provides continuous play, although individual batteries deliver roughly 11.5 to 14 hours depending on connection and headset use. Availability in India, however, is less

straightforward. SteelSeries has confirmed worldwide availability through its website and selected retailers, but an India-specific listing for the Aeon Pro is not yet available on quick commerce or other retail websites. Indian buyers may, therefore, have to rely on international channels until local distribution is confirmed.

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Meanwhile, the other trend in the past has been the move towards TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) thumbsticks, designed to reduce stick-drift problems. Razer’s Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC, launched in August 2025, was an early showcase, available in wired and wireless models, and combines them with TMR sticks, six remappable controls, mouse-click back buttons and adjustable HyperTriggers. At 220 gm, it is also lighter than many conventional premium pads.

For Indian buyers, the Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC is already available through Indian online channels, although prices fluctuate considerably between sellers. For PS5 players, Razer’s Raiju V3 Pro, released in November 2025, took a similar approach. The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is another example of a recent pro controller for gamers that concentrated on flexibility in its approach. It has three interchangeable modules and 11 components, including different stick layouts and a six-button Fightpad. The technical upgrade is the addition of Hall Effect sticks and triggers, alongside improved modular hardware and up to 20 hours of battery life. It is available to Indian buyers, although largely through import-oriented retailers.

The gaming hardware market is following a similar trajectory. For Indian gamers, the biggest upgrade in the past one year isn’t about another set of paddles. The new generation of gamers is preferring controllers that account for drift resistance, latency, modularity and cross-platform flexibility. While the prices remain steep, the technology gap between a conventional gamepad and a genuine pro controller has never been wider.