The upkeep of visitor amenities at some of the country’s most prominent heritage monuments may get a new private sector push as the government is in the process of involving corporate donors in its conservation efforts.

At least 20 private agencies with heritage conservation experience have applied to the Ministry of Culture’s request for proposal, as per reports earlier this year. An internal committee under the ministry will vet the applications from private agencies, following which corporate donors would be able to engage empanelled ‘conservation architects’, say reports.

However, despite the involvement of private agencies, the conservation work will be done under the oversight of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Nandini Sahoo, joint director general, ASI, clarifies that the scheme does not reduce the agency’s mandate. “No, it cannot. After all, the ASI or we cannot do away with our responsibilities of these places being protected by us or being monuments of national importance,” she says.

Core Conservation

So far, corporates, NGOs and trusts under the revamped Adopt A Heritage 2.0 programme launched in 2023 are allowed to provide visitor amenities at protected monuments using CSR funds. Under the programme, 21 protected monuments across states have already been adopted by private entities through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the ASI. These include marquee sites such as Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, Sun Temple-Konark, Western Group of Temples-Khajuraho, Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Purana Qila.

According to a written reply tabled in Parliament in 2025, adopting organisations are not permitted to modify the structure of monuments and may only provide defined amenities with ASI approval. Funding for such projects is routed through the National Culture Fund (NCF), an independent body set up in 1996 under the Ministry of Culture. “The entire result has yet not come, but of course things are much appreciated and the scene is bright,” adds, ASI’s Sahoo, referring to the progress under Adopt A Heritage 2.0.

The distinction between amenities and scientific conservation is not new. At Humayun’s Tomb, large-scale restoration was undertaken well before Adopt A Heritage through a structured partnership between ASI and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, under the aegis of NCF.

Scaling Impact

Status reports show tangible interventions on the ground. At the Red Fort, Sabhyata Foundation, in partnership with Dalmia Group, has installed benches, garbage bins and signage, and upgraded toilet and drinking water facilities, with digital wayfinding kiosks and battery-operated vehicles planned in next phase. At Agrasen Ki Baoli, adopted by Zee Akash News, toilets have been upgraded and facilities such as baby care rooms, ramps, illumination and CCTV surveillance have been added.

EaseMyTrip Foundation, which has adopted Agra Fort, Konark Sun Temple, the Western Group of Temples at Khajuraho and Qutub Minar, has introduced basic amenities including toilets, drinking water, signage and seating, with additional upgrades such as CCTV, Wi-Fi and accessibility enhancements planned in subsequent phases. As per Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, the foundation’s work has begun yielding results. “We have focused on improving basic visitor amenities and cleanliness at the adopted site, which has enhanced overall visitor experience,” he adds.