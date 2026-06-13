For years, India’s urban fitness imagination was easy to map. There were treadmills humming in apartment gyms, rows of dumbbells in neighbourhood fitness centres and yoga mats rolled out in parks at sunrise. Now a different soundtrack is emerging — across metros and cities, martial arts is increasingly being embraced not only as a self-defence technique or competitive sport segment, but also as a serious and effective fitness regime.

The timing is significant as India’s fitness market is projected to more than double from Rs 16,200 crore in 2024 to Rs 37,700 crore by 2030, expanding at a 15% CAGR, according to a report by Deloitte. More than 46,500 centres already operate nationwide, while boutique studios specialising in formats such as HIIT, yoga, Pilates and mixed martial arts are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with annual growth nearing 19%.

That growth is being driven by changing consumer tastes. Increasingly, exercisers want guided classes, community, skill-building and a sense of progression. In this scenario, martial arts offers all four. One reason martial arts fit that opportunity is efficiency. A one-hour session can combine cardiovascular training, strength work, mobility drills, reflex development and mental concentration in a single class.

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Dr Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, describes martial arts as an exceptionally effective hybrid workout because it blends cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, mobility work and coordination at once. “For example, while running is mostly about building aerobic endurance, weightlifting is more likely to target muscles that are isolated from other muscles. In contrast, martial arts involve all your body’s muscle groups working simultaneously,” she says.

Many formats also alternate bursts of intense effort with brief rest periods, mimicking interval training. That can help improve stamina, heart-rate recovery and blood pressure control. Kicks, sprawls, pivots and striking drills recruit the legs, core, back and shoulders in coordinated movement rather than isolation. Unlike repetitive forms of exercise, martial arts can also be cognitively demanding. The practitioner must react, sequence movements, track distance, remember combinations and stay alert.

Challenges & opportunities

India’s martial arts boom is still in its early stages, which means many participants are first-timers rather than former athletes. That presents both challenges and opportunities.

Many adults in their 30s and 40s want to restart fitness after sedentary years but find conventional gyms uninspiring. Martial arts classes offer structure, coaching and a beginner identity shared by others. Dr Arora says martial arts can be sustainable across age groups if the style and intensity are chosen wisely. Supervised training two to three times a week, focused on movement quality, conditioning, balance and technique, can provide substantial benefits.

Dr Yash Gulati, senior consultant and adviser in orthopedics at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, is more cautious. Martial arts, he says, can be excellent for strength, flexibility and coordination, but some forms, particularly boxing, judo or high-intensity karate, may be demanding for older beginners if poorly supervised.

“While these disciplines can still be practised at a recreational level even at a relatively advanced age, they are generally more suited to younger individuals, particularly when performed at higher intensities or competitive levels. For those starting later in life, a moderated and recreational approach would be more practical,” he says. The more sophisticated studios understand this. Many now separate classes by age, experience and intent. Sanshinkan India, based in Gurugram, says it offers dedicated batches for children, adults, professional athletes and senior students.

It trains beginners and experts across karate, kick-boxing, boxing, jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts, and says age or fitness level need not be a barrier when programmes are tailored properly. “For beginners, especially those joining with a fitness goal rather than competition, we focus on building a strong and comfortable foundation. At Sanshinkan, we often begin with one-on-one or small-group attention to help new students understand basic techniques, improve coordination, and build confidence before integrating them into a regular class,” the spokesperson says.

As students progress, training gradually evolves from basic movement patterns and fitness conditioning to combinations, technical drills and controlled sparring.

There is also the social dimension. Students train together, improve together and hold each other accountable. The academy says it has more than 2,500 students, has conducted over 100 corporate workshops, and trains everyone from women and children to armed forces personnel. It emphasises hygiene, certified coaches and modern equipment. Consumers increasingly expect online booking, changing rooms, active social media pages and branded coaching experiences.

But if the first wave of martial arts demand came from cinema-inspired young men, the second may come from women and schoolgirls. Government initiatives have promoted taekwondo, karate and traditional techniques, particularly for girls. In Andhra Pradesh, martial arts training has been introduced as a regular subject for girls in certain government schools. In Arunachal Pradesh, training programmes and demonstrations have been conducted for civilians and students. Under the Ministry of Education’s self-defence programme RAKSHA, girls in classes VI to XII receive training intended to strengthen them psychologically, intellectually and physically. That practical framing resonates with parents, but trainers say the benefits go wider.

Rahul Tanwar, a 42-year-old karate coach who trains schoolgirls in Najafgarh in the national capital, recalls that many students were initially shy and apprehensive. He brought in a female assistant coach to demonstrate what girls could do physically. “It’s been a year since and girls don’t miss a class,” he says. “Every girl should learn these skills, to be healthy as well as for self-defence.” India’s martial arts revival is not one movement but several. It spans combat sport, self-defence training, discipline practice, children’s development activity and lifestyle fitness. For 21-year-old Sakanksh Dutta, who started learning karate at the age of three along with his mother, was primarily to become an active child. “I did not have friends to play with and spent time watching TV. My mom got me into the karate club where I was the youngest student. It took me 8 years to get my black belt,” says Kolkata-based Dey. “I don’t practise karate as often as my dojo would want me to be but the training has left me with discipline and thankfully, I don’t gain weight anymore as I still follow the same lifestyle,” he adds.

Mind-body alignment

Shifu Kanishka of Shaolin India, which is headquartered in Nainital, Uttarakhand, and has centres across India, argues that modern mixed martial arts often prioritise domination and aggression, while older systems sought harmony between body and mind.

He describes Shaolin practice through the concept of “wuye” — martial training as a way of cultivating body, mind and intent. In his view, meditation and healing should matter as much as combat skill. “If you can hit someone, you should be able to fix them as well,” he says. His criticism of modern MMA is blunt. Competitive fight careers can be short, he argues, with risks of head trauma and burnout. Traditional systems, by contrast, often include breathing work, yoga-like mobility, isometric and ballistic exercises designed for lifelong health.

Aside from physiological benefits, there are psychological dividends too as training often requires repeated exposure to discomfort of fatigue, failure, learning slowly, receiving correction, starting again, that can build resilience. Sports psychology, says Dr Gulati, is central to performance and injury prevention alike. Long-term practitioners often undergo visible transformations.

Sanshinkan India says students become stronger and more agile, but also calmer, more patient and more self-confident. Many learn to handle pressure better and remain composed in difficult situations. Diet, too, becomes part of the ecosystem. “We encourage students to maintain a clean and balanced diet — home-cooked meals, proper hydration, and consistency in eating habits. Regular training itself often motivates individuals to make better food choices naturally,” the spokesperson adds.

None of this means it is risk-free. Poor coaching, macho sparring culture, inadequate warm-ups, overtraining and mismatch between student level and class intensity can lead to minor to severe injuries in contact sports. Learning correct technique also takes time. Shifu Kanishka says many arrive wanting quick fixes after watching films or YouTube. Real progress, he insists, takes years.