One of the assumptions we make about growing older is that wisdom comes naturally with age.

It sounds comforting.

Unfortunately, it isn’t always true.

Age gives us experience.

Wisdom asks something more of us.

Think about two people who have both spent forty years building careers.

Both have led teams, managed crises, celebrated successes and endured failures. Both have seen markets rise and fall. Both have navigated relationships, disappointments and unexpected turns.

Yet when you spend time with them, the difference is unmistakable.

One has simply accumulated experiences.

The other has learnt from them.

Experience is what happens to us.

Wisdom is what we make of what happens.

The distinction matters more than ever in the second half of life.

Many of us enter our late fifties and sixties carrying decades of stories. We have solved problems, made mistakes, changed careers, raised families, built businesses and faced setbacks that once seemed overwhelming.

But unless we pause to ask, “What did that experience teach me?”, those years remain little more than memories.

Reflection is the bridge between experience and wisdom.

Unfortunately, reflection has become a neglected habit.

We move from one milestone to the next without taking the time to understand what each one has quietly taught us.

Perhaps that is why some people become calmer with age, while others simply become more rigid.

Some become more open.

Others become more opinionated.

Some become generous with their knowledge.

Others hold tightly to the belief that their way is the only way.

The difference is not the number of years they have lived.

It is the willingness to keep learning from those years.

I have often noticed that the wisest people rarely speak first.

They ask questions.

They listen carefully.

They are comfortable saying, “I don’t know.”

Their confidence comes not from believing they have all the answers, but from knowing that every situation deserves fresh thinking.

That is why wisdom remains alive.

It continues to grow.

Perhaps the second half of life offers us an opportunity that the first half rarely allows.

The opportunity to connect the dots.

To look back at our careers and ask what truly mattered.

To revisit failures and discover the lessons that success never taught us.

To recognise patterns in our decisions.

To understand ourselves a little better than we did twenty years ago.

And then, perhaps most importantly, to share those insights with others.

Not as instructions.

But as stories.

Not as certainty.

But as perspective.

Because wisdom has a quiet quality about it.

It rarely demands attention.

It simply illuminates the path a little more clearly for those walking behind us.

As we live longer, experience will continue to accumulate almost automatically.

Wisdom will not.

That remains a choice.

Perhaps one of the most valuable choices we can make is to spend a little less time asking, “What happened to me?”

And a little more time asking,

“What has life been trying to teach me all along?”

Since its debut, Live to 100 has explored the essential shifts needed for a fulfilling second half of life. Early installments focused on cultivating ‘inner fitness,’ navigating the quiet middle, and redefining money from pure accumulation to peace of mind. Subsequent pieces tackled the emotional landscapes of aging—from managing loneliness and retirement anxiety to reclaiming time management, rebooting financial communication as a couple, navigating quiet identity shifts, and finding renewed purpose when professional demands slow down.

More recently, the series examined why learning to say “no” is a critical life skill for editing our time, why embracing the courage to become a beginner again keeps us emotionally young, and how regret can transform into a guide for building the years ahead. In the previous edition, we explored how creating an unhurried daily rhythm allows us to build a life we no longer feel the need to escape from.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.