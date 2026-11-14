There is a question I have found myself asking more often in recent years.

Not, “How am I spending my time?”

But,



“What is receiving my attention?”



At first glance, the two questions seem almost identical.

They are not.

It is entirely possible to spend an hour with someone while your attention is somewhere else.

To sit through a family dinner while thinking about emails.

To go for a walk while scrolling through your phone.

To read a book while your mind wanders elsewhere.

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Time is measured by the clock.

Attention is measured by presence.

Perhaps that is why two people can live the same number of years…

…and yet experience completely different lives.

The difference is often not how much time they had.

It is what they truly noticed.

What they appreciated.

What they invested themselves in.

For much of our working lives, our attention is claimed by necessity.

Deadlines.

Meetings.

Responsibilities.

Urgent decisions.



There is little choice.

The freedom of the second half

But the second half of life presents an unusual opportunity.



For perhaps the first time in decades, we regain the freedom to decide what deserves our attention.



That freedom is more significant than it first appears.



Because attention quietly shapes identity.



Whatever consistently receives our attention begins to define us.



If our attention remains trapped in yesterday’s achievements, we continue living in yesterday



If it is consumed by worry, we gradually become smaller than our possibilities



If it is invested in learning, relationships, curiosity and contribution, something remarkable begins to happen.



Our lives slowly move in the same direction.



This is why attention may be our most valuable resource.



Unlike money, it cannot be accumulated.



Unlike time, it cannot be stretched.



It can only be directed.

And yet we often surrender it far too easily.



To endless news cycles.



To arguments that change nothing.



To distractions that leave no lasting memory.



To habits we no longer consciously choose.

Choosing what deserves your focus

Perhaps the second half of life offers us an opportunity to become more intentional.



To ask, each morning,



“What deserves my attention today?”



Not because everything is equally important.



But because it isn’t.



A meaningful conversation.



A grandchild’s question.



A walk without headphones.



A book that changes how we think.



A friend who needs to be heard.



A new skill waiting to be learnt.



These moments rarely compete loudly for our attention.

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Yet they are often the moments that quietly shape our lives.



At the end of the day, our lives are not simply the sum of our years.



They are the sum of what we chose to notice.



Perhaps living well is not about finding more time.



Perhaps it is about becoming wiser with our attention.



A question to reflect on:

If someone observed only where your attention goes each day, what would they conclude matters most to you?

Editor’s Note: This article is part of the ongoing ‘Live to 100’ series by Sanjay Mehta for Financial Express. Across the column, the series explores the essential shifts needed for a fulfilling second half of life from cultivating inner fitness and financial peace of mind to embracing curiosity, intentionality, and lifelong growth. Read previous editions of the series here.

The author is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.