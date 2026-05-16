There is a certain pride many Indians carry quietly.

“I have always been careful with money.”

It shows up in small ways.

Discounts noticed. Expenses deferred. Decisions weighed.

A lifetime of discipline, worn almost like a badge.

And to be fair, it has served us well.

It built homes.

Educated children.

Created financial security where none existed before.

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But somewhere along the way, something subtle happens.

What began as wisdom… slowly hardens into habit.

And habit, over time, becomes identity.

The shift that doesn’t happen

For 30 or 40 years, life is structured around one clear direction:

Earn → Save → Invest → Protect

Then one day, almost abruptly, the direction is supposed to change:

Use → Enjoy → Experience → Let go

The problem is—

no one teaches you how to make that shift.

Because saving is a skill.

Spending well is also a skill.

And the second one is far harder.

When caution outlives its purpose

I meet many people today who are financially secure by any reasonable definition.

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Their investments are adequate.

Their income streams are stable.

Their responsibilities are largely behind them.

And yet, their behaviour hasn’t changed.

They still hesitate before small expenses.

Still postpone experiences.

Still default to “maybe later.”

Not because they need to.

But because they don’t know how not to.

The identity of being “careful”

Over time, frugality stops being a choice.

It becomes a personality trait.

“I am not the kind of person who spends like that.”

“I don’t need much.”

“I am simple.”

These statements sound virtuous—and often are.

But sometimes, they are also unexamined assumptions.

Because underneath them may lie something else:

Fear of running out

Discomfort with change

Or simply the inability to redefine oneself

The invisible cost

We often talk about the dangers of overspending.

Far less attention is given to the cost of under-spending.

Experiences postponed… and then forgotten.

Comforts denied… even when affordable.

Moments with family… made smaller than they could have been.

Life doesn’t always wait for financial certainty to feel complete.

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A different question to ask

Instead of asking:

“Can I afford this?”

Perhaps the more relevant question, at this stage of life, is:

“What is this money meant to do for me now?”

Because money, at its core, is not about accumulation.

It is about utility.

And beyond a point, about living well.

Closing reflection

Saving is a powerful habit.

But like all habits, it was meant to serve a phase of life—not define it entirely.

The real shift is not financial.

It is psychological.

To move from:

protecting money → to allowing it to support life

And that shift…

does not happen automatically.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.