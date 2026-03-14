Not long ago, I was speaking with someone who had recently begun spending a few hours each week with a small community initiative.

“What surprised me,” he said, “was not how much I could give, but how much I received.”

That stayed with me.

For most of our adult lives, our sense of usefulness is closely tied to roles — professional responsibilities, family obligations, decisions that others depend on. We are needed because of what we do.

Then, gradually, those roles evolve. The intensity reduces. The phone rings a little less. And somewhere inside, a quiet question begins to form: where can this energy go now?

Volunteering offers one possible answer — not as an act of charity, but as a continuation of engagement with life.

One of the powerful aspects of volunteering at this stage is that it provides a natural vent for decades of experience. Skills accumulated over years — judgment, patience, perspective, the ability to listen — often find meaningful expression when directed toward the right context.

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Sometimes the contribution is tangible: mentoring someone navigating uncertainty, supporting a cause, offering guidance where it is valued.

But often, the contribution is simpler — and perhaps more profound.

Many of us underestimate how much we take for granted. The ability to offer thoughtful advice. The willingness to listen without rushing. A kind word spoken at the right moment. Even the quiet presence of someone who genuinely pays attention.

There are people — including many elderly individuals — whose greatest need is not material support, but companionship. Someone who will sit with them as they share stories, someone who acknowledges their experiences, someone who treats them with dignity.

To offer that is no small gift.

I’ve seen how meaningful such interactions can be — not only for those receiving support, but for those offering it. There is a deep satisfaction in knowing that one’s time and presence can make a tangible difference in someone’s day.

And unlike professional work, volunteering often carries a lightness. There is no performance review, no quarterly outcome — only the quiet fulfilment of contribution.

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Another interesting shift occurs internally. The focus moves from achievement to impact, from recognition to connection. The question changes from “What am I accomplishing?” to “Where can I be useful?”

For many, this brings unexpected joy.

Volunteering also expands one’s world. It introduces new people, new perspectives, and a sense of being part of something larger than oneself. It reconnects us with communities in ways that busy careers sometimes limit.

Of course, finding the right opportunity matters. The most fulfilling experiences tend to emerge when personal strengths align with genuine needs — when contribution feels natural rather than forced.

And sometimes, the simplest acts are the most powerful.

A conversation. A gesture of encouragement. A willingness to show up.

In a phase of life where we may have more flexibility, offering time becomes one of the most meaningful ways to stay engaged.

Because in the end, usefulness is not measured by how busy we are, but by the difference we quietly make.

And often, in giving a little of ourselves, we discover a sense of purpose that enriches our own days just as much as it helps others.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.