Live to 100: I’ve begun to notice that the way I think about travel has quietly changed over the years.

There was a time when travel meant movement — seeing more places, covering more ground, making the most of limited time. The excitement came from discovery, from stepping into unfamiliar environments, from returning with stories and photographs.

But somewhere along the way, the meaning of travel seems to have softened.

It is no longer just about where to go, but about how to be when we are there.

I find myself drawn less to itineraries and more to experiences — walking through neighbourhoods without a plan, spending time in cafés observing local rhythms, allowing conversations and chance encounters to shape the day.

Perhaps this shift reflects something deeper. As life becomes less hurried, travel too becomes less about ticking destinations and more about immersion.

One idea that fascinates many people in this phase is solo travel — setting out alone, sometimes for the first time. For those who have always travelled with family or colleagues, the thought can feel both liberating and slightly unsettling. Yet those who try it often describe a surprising sense of clarity. Without familiar roles, we experience places — and ourselves — differently.

Another possibility emerging in today’s connected world is the idea of being a temporary local. Instead of visiting a place for a few days, some choose to live there for a few weeks or months — renting a small apartment, shopping at neighbourhood stores, establishing routines. The experience shifts from tourism to participation.

In some cases, people even experiment with being digital nomads — continuing parts of their work remotely while living in different environments. It allows continuity of purpose alongside the richness of new surroundings.

I’ve spoken to people who have spent a season in a small coastal town, a few months in a European village, or time in a quiet hill station — not as visitors, but as residents of sorts. They describe a deeper connection to place, a slower appreciation of culture, and a sense of renewal that brief trips rarely offer.

There is also the option of travelling with curated groups — sometimes with international companions brought together by shared interests. For those open to meeting new people, these journeys often create unexpected friendships and broaden perspectives beyond familiar social circles.

Travel in this phase can become an exploration not only of geography but of possibility.

Some revisit places from earlier life with new eyes. Others choose journeys aligned with personal interests — learning retreats, nature explorations, heritage walks, spiritual journeys, or simply time away to reflect.

What seems to matter most is intention. Travel becomes less about escape and more about engagement — with the world, with others, and with oneself.

And perhaps the greatest gift is perspective. Stepping outside our routines allows us to see our lives more clearly — what we value, what we might change, what we appreciate more deeply.

In many ways, travel mirrors life itself. When we stop rushing through it, we begin to notice its richness.

The question gradually shifts from “How many places have I seen?” to “How deeply have I experienced them?”

And sometimes, the journeys we choose in the later chapters are not about distance at all — but about discovering new ways of being, wherever we happen to go.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.