“How much is enough?”

It is one of those questions that most of us believe we have answered.

Until we actually get there.

The moving finish line

For years—sometimes decades—the goal is clear.

A certain number.

A certain corpus.

A sense of “once I reach this, I’ll be comfortable.”

And slowly, through discipline and time, many people do reach it.

But something unexpected happens.

The feeling of “enough” doesn’t arrive.

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Instead, the mind quietly adjusts the number.

Just a little more.

Just to be safe.

Just in case.

When logic and emotion diverge

On paper, everything looks fine.

The math works.

The projections hold.

The margin of safety exists.

But money decisions are rarely driven by math alone.

They are shaped by memory.

Growing up in scarcity

Watching parents struggle

Living through uncertain times

These experiences don’t disappear when wealth is created.

They stay… and continue to influence behaviour.

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Enough is not a number

This is perhaps the core of the issue.

“Enough” is not a financial milestone.

It is an emotional state.

And unless that state is consciously defined,

it keeps drifting.

Which is why two people with the same wealth can feel completely different:

One feels secure

The other feels exposed

The cost of undefined “enough”

If “enough” is never defined, two things tend to happen:

Life remains in a holding pattern

Waiting for a future point that keeps moving Money never fully translates into life quality

It stays as numbers, not experiences

A different way to think about it

Instead of asking:

“How much more do I need?”

It may be more useful to ask:

What does a good life look like for me now?

What role is money supposed to play in that life?

And at what point does additional accumulation stop adding meaning?

These are not easy questions.

But they are necessary ones.

A quiet realisation

For many people, the challenge is not building wealth.

It is allowing themselves to feel that they have enough.

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Because that feeling unlocks something important:

The ability to shift from:

accumulating → to living

Closing reflection

Having enough is not a problem in the traditional sense.

But it is a strangely unresolved state for many.

Not because the numbers are unclear.

But because the meaning of those numbers was never fully examined.

And perhaps that is where the real work lies.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.