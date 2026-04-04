Live to 110: Over the last few years, I’ve noticed something quietly energising in my own life.

The urge to learn has returned — not out of necessity, not because a career demands it, but because curiosity seems to have found new space.

For much of our working lives, learning is purposeful. We acquire skills to grow professionally, to stay competitive, to solve problems. There is a clear direction — learning is linked to outcomes.

But somewhere in the second half of life, learning begins to feel different. It becomes less about advancement and more about exploration.

I see this in small ways in my own journey.

I’ve been learning to play golf — discovering not just the technical challenge, but the patience the game quietly demands. I’ve been trying to play better bridge, appreciating how strategy and psychology intermingle. Gardening has drawn me in, teaching lessons about time and care that no book can fully capture. Even mixology — experimenting with flavours — has become a playful reminder that creativity has no age limit.

Alongside these, I find myself increasingly curious about new technology — trying to stay abreast of how the world is evolving, dabbling with ideas like agentic AI, not because I must, but because understanding keeps the mind alive.

And then there is the list — the ever-growing list of things I might learn someday. Knitting. Painting. Pottery. Perhaps something entirely unexpected.

I sometimes smile at this list. It feels less like a plan and more like an invitation.

What strikes me is how liberating learning feels at this stage. The pressure to be perfect is gone. There is no exam, no performance review, no need to prove competence. We are free to be beginners again — to stumble, to experiment, to enjoy the process.

This freedom is one of the quiet privileges of later life.

I’ve seen it in others too. A doctor who spent decades in clinical precision now learning salsa dancing simply for the joy of movement. A former CEO taking up drumming, rediscovering rhythm without worrying about outcomes. A retired professional enrolling in art classes, not to exhibit, but to express.

When the expectations of the first half soften, new territories become accessible.

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There is also something deeper at play. Learning keeps the mind flexible. It prevents us from becoming overly certain. It reminds us that there is always more to discover — about the world and about ourselves.

In a time when longevity is increasing, staying intellectually and creatively engaged may be as important as staying physically active. Curiosity becomes a form of vitality.

Perhaps the most meaningful shift is this: learning is no longer a means to an end. It becomes an end in itself.

We are no longer learning to become someone. We are learning simply because we can.

And maybe that is the real gift of this phase — the freedom to explore new interests without permission, to follow curiosity wherever it leads, to say yes to experiences that once felt impractical.

If the first curve of life is about building competence, the second curve may well be about rediscovering wonder.

After all, the question is no longer “What should I learn?” but “What would I enjoy learning next?”

And that is a wonderfully open question to carry forward.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.