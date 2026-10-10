One of the greatest constraints we face in life is rarely imposed by circumstance.

More often, it is created quietly in our own minds.

We begin drawing invisible boundaries around what we believe is still possible.

“I’m not good with technology.”

“I’ve never been creative.”

“I’m not a people person.”

“It’s probably too late to start something new.”

The remarkable thing about these limits is that, over time, we stop recognising them as stories.

We begin treating them as facts.

Some of these beliefs may have been shaped by our experiences. Others may have come from

something someone said years ago. Still others emerge so gradually that we barely notice them

taking hold.

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The limits we place on ourselves

By the time we reach our fifties and sixties, many of us have quietly edited our own future.

Not because life has demanded it.

Because we have.

We begin ruling things out before giving them a chance.

“That’s for younger people.”

“I wouldn’t fit in.”

“I’ve never done anything like that.”

What’s interesting is that these limits rarely announce themselves.

They simply become the lens through which we see ourselves.

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Rewriting the story through action

Yet when I look around, I see a very different picture.

I see people discovering photography in their sixties

Learning to play the piano.

Starting businesses after long corporate careers.

Returning to university.

Writing books.

Building communities.

Finding new purpose in mentoring.

None of them are trying to become younger.

They are simply refusing to let old assumptions define new possibilities.

That, I think, is the distinction.

Life changes.

We change.

Our capabilities change.

But possibility doesn’t disappear nearly as quickly as we imagine.

The limits we place on ourselves matter because they quietly shape the decisions we make.

If I believe I am “not creative,” I never pick up a paintbrush.

If I believe friendships naturally fade with time, I stop investing in them.

If I believe learning belongs to the young, I never enrol for the course.

The story slowly becomes reality.

But stories can also be rewritten.

Not through positive thinking.

Through action.

The first class.

The first walk.

The first sketch.

The first conversation.

The first small step that proves the old story no longer serves us.

Perhaps that is why meaningful change rarely begins with a grand decision.

It begins with questioning a sentence we have been repeating to ourselves for years.

One sentence.

One assumption.

One invisible limit.

The second half of life offers something earlier decades rarely do.

Perspective.

The confidence to question old beliefs.

The freedom to redefine what success looks like.

The opportunity to choose differently.

Perhaps that is the real gift of this stage of life.

Not simply that we have lived longer.

But that we finally have enough life behind us to realise that many of the limits we accepted were never imposed by the world at all.

They were created by us.

And if we created them…

Perhaps we can choose to remove them.

A question to reflect on:

What is one limit you’ve quietly accepted about yourself that may no longer be true?

Editor’s Note: This article is part of the ongoing ‘Live to 100’ series by Sanjay Mehta for Financial Express. Across the column, the series explores the essential shifts needed for a fulfilling second half of life from cultivating inner fitness and financial peace of mind to embracing curiosity, intentionality, and lifelong growth. Read previous editions of the series here.

The author is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.