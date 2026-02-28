Live to 100: When was the last time you made a new friend — not an acquaintance, not a professional contact, but someone you genuinely enjoy spending time with?

It’s a question that becomes interesting somewhere in the middle decades of life.

For many years, friendships form almost by default. School brings companions of curiosity. Early careers bring colleagues who become confidants. Parenting years create circles built around shared responsibilities — school events, neighbourhood routines, common concerns.

Without quite noticing, these relationships grow alongside us.

But as life evolves, something shifts. Paths diverge. Some friends retire earlier, some stay immersed in work, some move cities, some turn inward. The frequency of interaction changes. Conversations evolve.

And quietly, we realise that friendships — like many aspects of life — need gentle tending.

One of the insights that often emerges in this phase is that quantity matters less than quality. The desire for large circles softens, replaced by a deeper appreciation for a few relationships that feel nourishing — conversations that leave us energised rather than drained, companionship that aligns with who we are today.

This is not about withdrawing. It is about refining.

We begin to notice which relationships feel effortless, which ones allow us to be ourselves without performance, which ones grow with us as we continue to evolve.

There is also an interesting realisation: the friendships that served us well in earlier phases may not fully reflect who we are becoming. That is not a failure — it is simply the natural unfolding of life.

The second half offers a chance to consciously curate circles around shared interests and genuine resonance.

Sometimes this happens organically — joining a book club in the community, rediscovering a game like bridge, participating in learning groups, attending conversations, engaging in activities that spark curiosity. Shared interests create natural spaces where connection forms without effort.

One dimension that I find particularly enriching is building friendships across ages — especially with people younger than us.

There is a freshness in these relationships. Younger friends bring new perspectives, different energy, and a window into evolving ways of thinking. In turn, they often appreciate the experience and steadiness that comes with age.

And there is a gentle humour in the thought that friendships with younger people do not “age” alongside us — their presence keeps conversations lively and perspectives expansive for years to come.

These intergenerational friendships are rarely about mentorship alone. They are about mutual exchange — learning flows both ways.

At the same time, deeper bonds with long-standing friends often take on new meaning. Shared history becomes a quiet comfort, even when meetings are less frequent.

Friendship at this stage becomes less transactional and more intentional. We spend time not out of habit, but out of choice.

Perhaps the question is not “How many friends do I have?” but “Who are the people whose company enriches my life?”

And equally, “Where might I meet new companions who resonate with the person I am becoming?”

In a world where longevity extends the journey ahead, nurturing relationships that bring warmth, laughter, and thoughtful conversation may be one of the most important investments we make.

Because in the end, friendships are not just about shared time — they are about shared presence.

And sometimes, the friendships we choose in the later chapters become the ones that make those chapters feel most alive.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.